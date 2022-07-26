Amazon Prime just got an awesome new perk — and you can try it now – Tom's Guide

Ads

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.

By Rory Mellon published 25 July 22

Prime members now get a free year of Grubhub Plus

Amazon Prime already offers a lengthy list of awesome benefits, but the value of the subscription service has just increased even more as the retailer has confirmed a tasty new perk that you can claim right now.

Prime members in the US now get a free year of Grubhub Plus (opens in new tab) as part of their subscription. Grubhub Plus is itself a monthly subscription for the popular food delivery service and offers free delivery on orders over $12 from participating restaurants. Additional perks also include free food and exclusive discounts only available to Plus members. Grubhub is normally priced at $9.99 per month.

Grubhub Plus: 1 year free @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Perfect for rainy nights, movie nights, or just about any night of the week — Prime members can now get a year of Grubhub Plus for free. Normally priced at $9.99/month, that’s a total savings of $119. Grubhub Plus gives you access to unlimited $0 deliveries on orders of $12 or more. You also get member perks like free food and exclusive discounts at select restaurants. It’s one of the best Prime Day freebies.

It’s important to note that this perk isn’t granted to Prime members automatically; you need to redeem it using the link above. Don’t worry, the process takes a matter of minutes and simply requires you to link your Amazon Prime account and your Gruhhub account. Once you’ve done this you’ll get a whole year of Gruhhub Plus completely free.

It should be noted that after your free year is up you will be charged monthly for Grubhub Plus unless you opt out of automatic renewal. This Amazon Prime benefit is also available to pre-existing Grubhub Plus subscribers, if you redeem your free 12 months it will be applied at the start of your next billing cycle.

Grubhub is one of the most popular food delivery services in the world with thousands of restaurants across more than 4,000 cities in the US using the platform to deliver quality food to customers. Even if you’re the type of person who prefers eating at restaurants rather than getting takeout, it’s still well worth claiming your free year of Grubhub Plus if you already have an Amazon Prime account — you never know when it might come in handy.

In fact, we’d even rank this new Amazon Prime perk as one of the best back to school deals you can score right now. After all, college students aren’t exactly known for their culinary talents. Instead of cooking up a mediocre meal why not just order from your favorite restaurant and have it delivered directly to your dorm room? With free delivery thanks to Grubhub Plus that’s an offer that’s too delicious to turn down.

Rory is a Deals Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on deals, gaming and streaming. When he’s not scouring retailers for PS5 restock or writing hot takes on the latest gaming hardware and streaming shows, he can be found attending music festivals and being thoroughly disappointed by his terrible football team.

Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.

Thank you for signing up to Tom’s Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

Tom’s Guide is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source