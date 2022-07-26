Solana price analysis: SOL bears ready to see $30 mark as next stop – Cryptocurrency News – The Market Periodical

Ads







Solana sellers just dumped the coin price as it fell below the $35 threshold, which has now become the short-term resistance level.

Meanwhile, the SOL coin is currently selling at $32.9 Mark. SOL price has been stabilizing between a range established by a descending trendline resistance and a horizontal trendline support, which has now been violated by sellers in an intraday trading session.

Solana’s market worth has dropped by nearly 13% in the previous 24 hours. For several weeks, each advance has been followed by a sell-off. Meanwhile, according to CMC statistics, the market value has surpassed $11.2 billion.

Price movement on the hourly chart is forming a falling wedge pattern, with bears breaking out yesterday night and pulling SOL price towards $30 — the most recent support level. If Price goes below $30, it won’t be hard to retest the $20 level.

During the sell-off, trade volume surged, demonstrating bear dominance over the SOL currency. Meanwhile, the Solana coin with the bitcoin pair is down 6.9 percent to 0.00119 satoshis.

In terms of the daily price chart, key EMAs like 20, 50 and 100 are well above the current price of SOL.

Similarly, the daily RSI indicator is going to move into highly oversold territory as the ADX indicator continues to manage its peak above the 40-mark – indicating strong bearish momentum.

conclusion

A reversal trend is likely near the $30 support level along with the upcoming round. On the other hand, if Solana Price falls below the $30 mark, it would not be difficult to retest the $20 zone.

Support level – $30 and $20

Resistance level – $50 and $100

Disclaimer

The views and opinions stated by the author, or any people named in this article, are for informational ideas only, and they do not establish financial, investment, or other advice. Investing in or trading crypto assets comes with a risk of financial loss.

Nancy J. Allen is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrencies inspire people to be their own banks and step aside from traditional monetary exchange systems. She is also intrigued by blockchain technology and its functioning.

•SOL/USD is currently priced at $38.55 and has decreased by 5.66% over the past day •The trading volumes have increased…

•XTZ/USD is currently priced at $1.60 and has decreased by 6.82% over the past day •The trading volumes have decreased…

AVAX token price has been rising for the past 10 days as the token gave a breakout of the supply…

EOS coin price has been on the rise as it broke the important demand zone one week ago.As of now,…

ICP coin price has been trying above the breakout zone after giving a strong breakout of the supply zone.The ICP…

© 2022 The Market Periodical

© 2018 JNews by Jegtheme.

Login to your account below

Remember Me

Fill the forms below to register

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Ads

source