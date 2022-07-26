Is The Wake App From Netflix's 'Inventing Anna' Real? – Women's Health

Ads

Anna’s IRL boyfriend was raising money for his startup idea.

There are so many things to dissect from the new Netflix drama Inventing Anna. One, it’s based on the true-life tale of Anna Sorokin, who scammed New Yorkers out of $275,000.

From Anna’s hilarious one-liners to the fact that the bulk of this story actually happened IRL, it is a wild ride.

But there’s one thing that keeps coming up that you’re probably curious about, too: Is the Wake app from the show real?

In the series, Anna—who pretends to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey—has a boyfriend who is developing an app called Wake. He’s trying to get seed money to get it off the ground.

On the show, here’s how the app works: Wake tries to capture and crowdsource data from people’s dreams. (OMG.) Given how next-level and intense that sounds, it’s more than understandable that you’d want to know if there’s an actual app out there that’s looking to mine your dreams for info.

Here’s the real deal. Buckle up.

No, but the idea behind it is loosely based on what was happening in Anna’s life around the time she was arrested. According to a New York Magazine article, Anna had a boyfriend who was IDed as a “futurist on the TED Talks circuit who’d been profiled in The New Yorker.”

“For about two years, they’d been kind of like a team, showing up in places frequented by the itinerant wealthy, living out of fancy hotels and hosting sceney dinners where the futurist talked up his app and Delvey spoke of the private club she wanted to open once she turned 25 and came into her trust fund,” the article said.

But in 2016, Anna’s boyfriend moved to the Emirates and Anna moved to New York on her own. The app never actually came to life.

In the docu-series, Anna’s boyfriend’s name is Chase Sikorski. But he and a lot of other people in the show have made-up names for characters that are based on people Anna interacted with (and conned) in real life.

Worth noting: There is an app in the App Store called “Wake,” but about boating—not dream-catching, thankfully. (A wake is a wave that a boat creates as it displaces water, FYI.)

And there you have it.

