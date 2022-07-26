Apple M2 Chip Leaked MacBook Air Rumors Tech Computer – HYPEBEAST

Ads

Just a month removed from unveiling the M1 Ultra chip, Apple is already working on at least nine new Mac models featuring four different iterations of the upgraded M2 processors.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the information surfaced from developer logs that showed Apple testing the new chips on third-party apps. The highly anticipated 2022 Apple MacBook Air is expected to have one of the biggest redesigns in years and is one of the machines rumored to feature an M2 chip, along with eight CPU cores and 10 cores for graphics — a substantial upgrade in graphic cores over the current generation MacBook Air.

Having split with Intel several years ago to create its own silicon, Apple has shown a resurgence in sales by home office workers and seeks to further its presence through the M2 chip. Amongst the suite of Macs being developed, Gurman adds that the tech giant is tinkering with a 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and “M2 Max” chips that boast 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores, along with 64 gigabytes of memory. Additionally, logs show that the Mac mini is also rumored to contain the forthcoming chip, and a successor to the M1 Ultra chip, which currently powers the new Mac Studio, is slated for an upgraded Mac Pro.

As all these computers are still in development, there are no release dates on the horizon. However, Gurman believes that at least several, notably the MacBook Air, Mac mini and a new entry-level MacBook Pro, should release sometime this year.

