Shiba Inu [SHIB] investors should consider these levels before making a strong call – AMBCrypto News

Ads

Master plan for SHIB traders to sail through bearish phase

Bitcoin Cash is oversold but here’s how traders can manage risk

Audius: Autopsy of $6m music heist reveals some out of key notes

Will Bitcoin mark 23% rally to $28k- assessing the odds

Yuga Labs hit with a class action over ApeCoin- Decoding the case

Will Bitcoin mark 23% rally to $28k- assessing the odds

BTC investors should read these ‘whaling’ signs before taking profit

Bitcoin [BTC] manages to float above $20K despite recent liquidations and heavy outflows

Can Bitcoin [BTC]’s movement above realized price fizzle out based on market sentiment?

Will Bitcoin [BTC] rise above its $23,000 level over weekend

Ethereum’s [ETH] Merge talk investors shouldn’t miss out on

Ethereum: Are investors preparing for ETH 2.0 as exchange balances hit four-year lows?

This is why Ethereum 2.0 stands to be the greatest HODL incentive for ETH investors

From ETH’s Merge to ‘surge, verge, purge, splurge’- Making sense of it all

ETH derivative traders take neutral stance amid recovery- Here’s why

Published

on

By

Leading meme coin Shiba Inu [SHIB] looks to have left its dominance to fate. After initially surpassing Polygon [MATIC] and Tron [TRX] earlier, SHIB has reversed its motion. Now ranked 15th in terms of market cap, the SHIB price decreased despite a previous green week.

At the time of this writing, SHIB declined 4.25% within the last 24 hours. Its price was also at $0.000011 with a reduced 24-hour volume. However, investors may be considering looking at these levels as a bottom. Before making a decision, it could be important to look at some metrics.

One of the most notable changes in the SHIB ecosystem is its active withdrawals. According to Santiment data, SHIB active withdrawals had significantly decreased. On 21 July, active withdrawals were still as high as 788, considering that SHIB had made traders some profits. However, it has gone on a downward trend since then. At press time, it was merely 172.

Source: Santiment

Similarly, the one-day (1d) circulation within the Shiba Inu ecosystem had also fallen. As of 21 July, it was 1.56 trillion. As of 23 July, it stood at 496.46 billion. Despite massive whale action a few weeks ago leading to a short bull run, the effect seems to have halted.

Reports showed that whale activity had remained stable since last week. The supply held by top addresses remained stagnant at 62. So, it may seem that following a bearish or bullish target should not be the most critical concern for investors. Yet, it is still essential to review its potential price movement.

Source: Santiment

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) seems undecided with the next SHIB momentum. According to TradingView results, the MACD indicated some form of neutral stance as the buyers and sellers seem to be in a spring struggle for control. At press time, sellers still had some edge over the bullish faithful.

Source: TradingView

However, the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) disagreed slightly with the MACD results. The 20-period EMA (blue) was above the 50 EMA (orange), indicating that buyers were experiencing more stability than the sellers.

SAND treads water above a demand zone, can another wave of buying commence next week?

Why Axie Infinity [AXS] could see a near-term setback before bouncing back

Aashna is a news editor with AMBCrypto and is particularly interested in the how and what of blockchain technology, along with its vast applications. A flair for the language and her inquisitive nature are factors that spike her interest in the cryptocurrency space.

Master plan for SHIB traders to sail through bearish phase

Shiba Inu [SHIB]: Why investors are active now with this BONE to pick

Here’s what Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders should know before selling

Are Shiba Inu [SHIB] whales responsible for the alt’s latest uptick?

Shiba Inu whales are buying SHIB, but is the whale pressure enough for a bull run?

The odds on Shiba Inu [SHIB] bouncing to form new highs are…

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Disclaimer: AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

Ads

source