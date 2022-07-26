Dogecoin Price Prediction: Technical Indicator Signal A Bearish Reversal For DOGE Price – CoinGape

Ads

The DOGE price reattempts to breach the $0.152 resistance within a fortnight. However, the traders aggressively selling on higher levels reverted the altcoin below this resistance, displaying a long-tail rejection candle. As a result, the sustained selling could dump the altcoin by 7% to $0.133.

Source-Tradingview

A bullish breakout from the falling wedge pattern ignited the DOGE recovery rally on March 19th. The post-retest rally soared the memecoin by 30%, hitting the $0.152 monthly resistance. However, the sellers stalled any further price rally and reverted the coin price with a high-wick rejection candle.

The DOGE price retraced 12% and retested the shared support of $0.133 and 50-day EMA. The buyers managed to rebounded from this support but still struggled to surpass the overhead resistance($1.52).

During the first half of the day, the coin price teases a bullish breakout from $0.152, with a massive pump in trading volume. However, the sellers defended this level with vigor and forced a candle to close below the resistance($0.152).

The possible reversal could resemble a double top pattern and accelerate the selling pressure with $0.122 support.

The OBV indicator shares a bearish divergence concerning the recent swing high at $0.152 resistance. This divergence accelerates the possibility of a bearish reversal and fallout from $0.133

However, the DOGE price is sandwiched between the 50-and-100-day EMA, forming a short consolidation range. Moreover, the 20 and 50 EMA provides a bullish crossover near $0.133 support, strengthening the buyers’ defense from the bottom.

