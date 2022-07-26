Nothing phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T: What is the difference? – Pocket-lint

Ads

(Pocket-lint) – Nothing announced its phone (1) at an event on 12 July, following what can only be described as the most overreaching hype campaign of any smartphone launch.

Aiming to make the mid-range market a little more exciting and less stale, the Nothing phone (1) goes up against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A53, OnePlus Nord 2T and Google Pixel 6a.

Want to know how it might compare to the OnePlus Nord 2T, from Carl Pei’s former company? You’re in the right place.

The Nothing phone (1) will start at £399 for the base 8/128GB model. To pre-order you’ll need an invite and to get an invite you’ll need to be on the waitlist. Open sales start from 21 July 2022, but it’s expected to be in limited supplies.

The OnePlus Nord 2T starts at £369 in the UK and €399 in Europe, also for the 8/128GB model. It’s available to buy now.

The Nothing phone (1) has a translucent Gorilla Glass 5 rear panel with visible detail on the rear of the phone, incorporating the Glyph Interface, a unique set of LED strips that can be used for notifications and to convey other information.

In the top-left corner there are two camera lenses. The edges of the phone are flat and aluminium, like the Apple iPhone 13, while the front will see a flat display and a left-hand punch hole camera at the top. It has an IP53 rating and will come in black or white colours. It’s a premium design and looks good.

The OnePlus Nord 2T meanwhile, has a solid back so it looks a little more standard than the Nothing phone (1). It comes in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colour options and it features a rectangular camera housing with two large circles. One of these circles has one camera sensor, while the other has two sensors, so it’s a little odd in the camera department.

On the front, the OnePlus Nord 2T has a flat display like the Nothing phone (1), but there’s no IP rating.

The Nothing phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 402ppi. It willk offer refresh rates of 60-120Hz and it’s adaptive, switching between those two speeds depending on the content.

It comes with a flat display and left-hand punch hole camera at the top. There’s an under display fingerprint sensor. It also supports HDR10+. It’s covered with Gorilla Glass Victus.

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, 409ppi. That means the Nothing phone (1) will have slightly larger display real estate.

The Nord 2T has a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s HDR10+ support on board the Nord 2T and it is also protected with Gorilla Glass 5. Overall, there’s not a huge difference, but the Nothing phone (1) just edges it.

The Nothing phone (1) will run on the Snapdragon 778+, supported by 8GB or 12GB RAM, while there will be 128 or 256GB storage options.

The Nothing phone (1) will offer wireless charging at 15W and reverse wireless charging at 5W. It will have a 4500mAh battery and support 33W charging.

The OnePlus Nord 2T runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1300, and the RAM and storage options are basically the same with 8/12GB and 128/256GB. There’s no expandable storage on either the Nothing phone or OnePlus.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus Nord 2T has a 4500mAh cell with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, which is a big difference in charging speed, compared to the Nothing phone’s 33W. OnePlus doens’t support wireless charging, however.

The Nothing phone (1) has a dual rear camera with two 50-megapixel sensors. The idea is to offer two good cameras rather than one good camera and a bunch of junk cameras.

The main camera on the Nothing phone (1) is the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766, f/1.88. This is the same as on the OnePlus Nord 2T and although they might have different lenses, they appear to offer a lot of the same features.

The OnePlus Nord 2T then goes off with an 8-megapixel ultrawide with f/2.2 and a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel mono-lens sensor f/2.2. The Nothing phone (1) by contrast just has a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide, so it’s offering greater resolution – which doesn’t always result in better results. Testing will see.

So the Nothing phone (1) doesn’t have that third sensor, but that’s just a junk sensor, so there’s no loss.

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a 32-megapixel snapper on the front, while the Nothing phone is 16-megapixels.

The Nothing phone (1) will run on Android 12 and it is fairly close to stock. There will be a Nothing OS and there is also the Glyph Interface that takes advantage of the LEDs on the back to offer some differentiation. Nothing is promising three Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

But it’s a nice clean interface with some interesting tweaks to make connectivity a little more seamless.

The OnePlus Nord 2T runs on Android 12 with Oxygen OS over the top, or ColorOS for those in China. It’s quite a departure from stock Android in terms of the menus and settings design, though it is clean with minimal bloatware. The OnePlus Nord is expected to get two Android OS updates.

The Nothing phone (1) certainly looks like it has the edge when it comes to design thanks to that translucent back and the uniqueness that it brings. We think that the Nothing phone (1) is the better looking phone, whereas the Nord 2T looks like a whole range of OnePlus or Oppo phones.

The Nothing phone (1) will offer a slightly larger display than the Nord 2T, with a faster refresh rate, along with extra features like wireless charging and the Glyph Interface – as well as offering Snapdragon power, which is always popular.

The Nord 2T is a little cheaper though, and it has much faster wired charging support, which is the biggest advantage that it has over its rival.