Deals: Amazon Takes Up to $70 Off Apple Watch SE and Series 7 – MacRumors

We’re tracking a large collection of discounts across the Apple Watch lineup today, including a few all-time low prices on both the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7.

Starting with the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE, Amazon has this device for $229.99, down from $279.00. This deal is available in three color options and all are in stock and ready to ship from Amazon today.

Compared to past sales, this is a match of the 2022 record low price on the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE. For the 40mm Cellular Apple Watch SE, you can get an all-time low price of $279.99 with the use of an automatic on-page coupon on Amazon, down from $329.00.

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $259.99 on Amazon, down from $309.00. This model is also available in three colors (note that Gold and Silver Aluminum have an on-page coupon), but overall it’s a second-best price on this model.

Note: You won’t see the deal price until checkout.

If you’re shopping for the 44mm Cellular model of the Apple Watch SE, Amazon has this model down to a new record low price of $305.91, from $359.00. This deal is only available in Gold Aluminum, while the Silver Aluminum option is just slightly higher at $309.00.

The cheapest available Apple Watch Series 7 model is the 41mm GPS device, on sale for $329.00 in five colors, down from $399.00. Although we’ve seen one color (Green) at a cheaper price during a rare discount a few months ago, for most colors this is an all-time low price.

Again, all five colors are on sale for the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7, available for $359.00, down from $429.00. Two of the colors have seen lower prices in the past, but for the majority of the 45mm GPS models this is an all-time low price.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we’ve been tracking over the past week.

