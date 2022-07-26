Every streaming deal from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint – TechHive

Ads

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

If you haven’t claimed any free or discounted streaming video services from your wireless carrier, you’re probably leaving money on the table.

Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T all offer streaming deals with certain wireless data plans, letting you get services like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max for free or cheap. While some of these offers are just extended free trials, others are entirely free or deeply discounted with no strings attached.

Making sense of all these streaming offers isn’t easy, though, so I’ve attempted to wrangle all the details into one place. Here’s everything you need to know on how get Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, or other services for free through your wireless carrier:

The Disney bundle ($14 per month value, includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+):

Discovery+ ($5 per month value):

Not sure which Verizon plan you have? You can check by logging into Verizon’s My Plan page.

Netflix for free (T-Mobile only):

Hulu on-demand for free (Sprint only, $7-per-month value):

YouTube TV discounts:

Philo discounts:

One year of Paramount+ Essential ($50 value):

One year of Apple TV+ ($50 value):

MLB TV for free ($140 value):

AT&T has stopped offering free HBO Max with its current wireless plans, but if you have an older AT&T unlimited data plan, you may still be able to get HBO Max at no charge.

The following AT&T plans are currently eligible for HBO Max as of this writing:

To see which plan you have, you can sign into AT&T’s plan management page.

Assuming you’re eligible, choose “Sign in through TV or mobile provider” when logging into the HBO Max app, then select AT&T as your provider and enter your account ID and password. AT&T has more detailed instructions on its website.

Some prepaid carriers offer free streaming services as well. Here’s a quick rundown:

Keep in mind that wireless carriers often tweak their plans or introduce new ones. I’ll try to keep this story up to date as things change, but feel free to send me an email if something looks amiss.

You can also check out my Cord Cutter Weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the ever-changing TV world.

Jared Newman has been helping folks make sense of technology for over a decade, writing for PCWorld, TechHive, and elsewhere. He also publishes two newsletters, Advisorator for straightforward tech advice and Cord Cutter Weekly for saving money on TV service.

Streaming Media

Smart Home

Smart Assistants

Home Security

source