Robinhood Starts Testing Wallet for Shiba Inu Rival Dogecoin – U.Today

Christine Brown, chief operating officer at Robinhood Crypto, has offered a sneak peek at the app’s much-anticipated cryptocurrency wallet feature.

In her recent tweet, she attached a screenshot of a test Dogecoin transfer that took place last week.

It shows a 420.71 DOGE ($91.82) transaction being processed for a 0.02 DOGE ($0.0044) fee. Payments on the network of the flagship meme coin have become significantly more affordable following the much-talked-about release of Dogecoin Core 1.14.5.

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus said that the development was “huge” for the meme coin in a tweet while praising the coin’s cheap transaction fees.

yo, this is huge

0.02 DOGE fee also ?? https://t.co/n2k6lF8XxI

The company announced that it was adding cryptocurrency wallets in late September to the great delight of its customers.

Earlier this month, Brown revealed that 1.6 million users had already joined the waitlist.

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

