Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here! Here are the deals you should definitely add to your cart today – Yahoo! Voices

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you’re an avid shopper who can’t resist a good sale, chances are you’re eagerly awaiting July 12. That’s when thousands of deals go up for grabs for Amazon’s long-awaited Prime Day sale.
While details have been scarce on exactly what markdowns shoppers can expect, Amazon just released a comprehensive list of savings to look out for July 12-13. If you haven’t already started adding items to lists or your shopping cart ahead of Prime Day, then now is the time to do it. You want your top picks easily accessible and ready to purchase as soon as the sale starts next week.
Start with the list below if you want to take advantage of the epic Prime Day 2022 deals but need a little help navigating all the discounts. It includes some of the best deals on devices, gadgets, beauty products, clothing and more. Of course, remember to set an alarm or reminder for July 12 so that you can shop the deals as soon as they drop.
Amazon Devices:
Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $259.99 (Orig. $469.99)
Insignia 32-Inch Smart HD Fire TV, $99.99 (Orig. $179.99)
Fire TV Stick Lite, $11.99 (Orig. $29.99)
Echo Show 15, $179.99 (Orig. $249.99)
Kindle Oasis, $194.99 (Orig. $279.99)
Kindle Kids, $49.99 (Orig. $109.99)
Ring Alarm 2.0 Five-Piece Kit, $119.99 (Orig. $199.99)
Amazon Halo View, $44.99 (Orig. $79.99)
Beauty and Wellness:
Up to 50% off select products from boscia, Oribe and Sunday Riley
Up to 30% off Drybar and KORA Organics by Miranda Kerr
Up to 20% off Goop, NYX, PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross and Sun Bum
Electronics:
Up to 50% off select headphones from Beats, Sony and JBL
Up to 30% off e-bikes, Segways and scooters
Fashion:
Up to 40% off select styles from Levi’s
Up to 40% off baby apparel from Burt’s Bees and Honest Baby
Up to 30% off styles from Amazon Essentials, Champion, Ray-Ban and Oakley
Up to 25% off select styles from Shopbop, including APL, English Factory and Free People
Home & Kitchen:
Up to 50% off select products from Keurig
Up to 45% off SharkNinja and Casper
Up to 40% off iRobot Roomba
Up to 40% off products from SodaStream
Up to 30% off Vitamix blenders
Up to 25% off Momofuku products
Up to 20% off Caraway cookware and bakeware
Toys:
Up to 40% off select American Girl dolls
Up to 30% on select toys from Fisher-Price and Mattel, including Barbie and Hot Wheels
Up to 30% off select LEGO sets and Magna-Tiles and select dolls and playsets from L.O.L. Surprise! and Rainbow High
LONDON, July 26, 2022– FundsDate
It should surprise no one that the first big pandemic-era display of worker power was in air travel, according to Sharan Burrow, head of the International Trade Union Confederation. "The aviation sector globally is a prime example of bad employment policy," Burrow said of an industry whose high-volume, low-cost model has long been criticised for poor working conditions and eroding labour rights. "People are voting with their feet," she told Reuters of the reluctance of many aviation workers to return after dismissals or furloughs, a trend which – alongside strikes over pay – caused havoc at European airports last month.
Piazza Roma, Italy–(Newsfile Corp. – July 26, 2022) – Alcyone has announced the launch of a new content marketing service for ketamine infusion therapy clinics.Ketamine Therapy Hyper-Local Content Marketing Service Launched by AlcyoneTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/131889_0504b83944d458e8_001full.jpgAlcyone, which has over seven years of experience in digital marketing, has launched a new hyper-local content marketing service
(Bloomberg) — European Union countries are set to tussle over emergency regulation that could force 15% cuts in gas consumption through the winter if Russia escalates its showdown with the bloc by halting deliveries.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of
UBS Group AG said rising interest rates helped offset a slump in fees for managing money for rich clients, lifting its quarterly profit. Switzerland’s biggest bank by assets reported a $2.1 billion net profit, less than the $2.4 billion analysts expected, but up from $2 billion in the second quarter of 2021. In UBS’s investment bank, revenue from corporate advice and stock and bond sales plummeted 57%, reflecting a slowdown in deal making globally.
It's the inaugural edition of the Tour de France Femmes, the women's edition of the Tour de France.
From the way 45-year-old Swiss glaciologist Andreas Linsbauer bounds over icy crevasses, you would never guess he was carrying 10 kg of steel equipment needed to chart the decline of Switzerland's glaciers. Normally, he heads down this path on the massive Morteratsch Glacier in late September, the end of the summer melt season in the Alps. The Alps' glaciers are on track for their highest mass losses in at least 60 years of record keeping, data shared exclusively with Reuters shows.
‘I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend,’ daughter wrote
‘I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend,’ daughter wrote
However China's foreign ministry says it does not interfere in other nations' internal affairs.
Ibstock plc ( LON:IBST ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the…
Five strikeouts on Monday night moved Greinke up MLB’s all-time leaderboard.
European companies turning to coal as an alternative to Russian gas face a hit to their environmental, social and governance ratings, leaving them scrambling to impress investors still vocal on sustainability. Despite an energy crisis following sanctions on Russia, major European investors say they will not relax their investment principles of reaching net zero targets on greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or earlier. Investors increasingly use ESG ratings, developed by companies such as MSCI or Sustainalytics, to judge firms' merits.
Company announcement no. 19 In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022. The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”). In week 29, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Jul. 26—Hall County Schools adopted its final budget and a tax increase at Monday's school board meeting. The school system lowered its millage rate July 25 to 15.99 for the 2022-23 fiscal year, down from 16.485 the year before. It is the lowest millage rate since 2005, but it is not a full rollback. At that millage rate, the school system will take in $15.6 million more in tax revenue than it …
Gazprom to cut gas supply to Europe by 80pc Himars have ‘changed everything’ Russia schmoozes Africa amid fears of famine Watch: The ravers cleaning up Ukraine Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast
Chat show host asked Mirren if she thought her ‘physical attributes’ hindered her career in 1975
(Bloomberg) — Saudi Arabia will set aside 300 billion riyals ($80 billion) for an investment fund tied to the crown prince’s flagship megaproject, Neom, and plans an initial public offering of the project on the kingdom’s stock market as soon as 2024.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the
Fire chiefs in rural areas say lessons they learned in hot dry summers must be urgently applied in cities.
(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia received a fillip Tuesday from China’s technology sector, helping to alleviate some of the caution in global markets ahead of a hotly anticipated Federal Reserve interest-rate hike.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk I
