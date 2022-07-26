iPad Pro 2022: Apple to release new 12.9-inch and 11-inch tablets with M2 chip this fall, report says – EconoTimes

Ads

Menu

Search

Menu

Search

Celebrity deepfakes are all over TikTok. Here’s why they’re becoming common – and how you can spot them

A non-fungible token (NFT) represents each Acentrik dataset and a metadata hash is stored in it.

Samsung reportedly cancels Galaxy S22 FE development to meet demands for Galaxy S22 Ultra

‘Minecraft’ developer blocks NFTs because they do not align with the game’s values

Facebook will let users have different profiles in one account

Giving out flowers on TikTok: is this a ‘random act of kindness’ or just benevolent ageism?

Netflix tests ‘Add a Home’ feature to charge extra fees for account sharing

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could launch with a slight price increase in Europe

Push for AI innovation can create dangerous products

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and other new products will be unveiled on August 10

Ubisoft shakes up its pipeline with ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ delay and game cancellations

The plaintiff alleges that Apple “coerces” consumers who use its smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets into using its wallet for contactless payments.

Facebook launches Feeds tab that displays posts chronologically, but it cannot be a default option

Snapchat+ subscribers get first access to the long-awaited Snapchat for Web

Samsung shipped nearly 10 million foldable phones last year

Google Play Store brings back app permissions list with developer-reported ‘Data Safety’ section

Sony now offers PS Plus free trials for new customers in the UK

iPad Pro 2022: Apple to release new 12.9-inch and 11-inch tablets with M2 chip this fall, report says

Apple iPad Pro (2021) | Photo credit: Daniel Romero / Unsplash

iPad Pro with 14.1-inch mini-LED display is ‘confirmed’ and it could launch in early 2023

iPad Pro 2022: Apple is expected to unveil premium tablets powered by M2 chip later this year

iPad Pro 2022: Mini-LED display tech is no longer expected to expand to the 11-inch tablet

New iPad Pros are still planned to launch later this year. Apple is rumored to be working on a new model of its premium tablet with a bigger display that will not enter the market until next year, which may have left Apple fans wondering if that means no new iPad Pro will be unveiled in 2022. Luckily, that does not seem to be the case.

The new edition of the Power On newsletter by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (via 9To5Mac) reiterated earlier reports that there will be new 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pros launching in 2022. The journalist said the new premium tablets are expected to be announced sometime in September or October. Apple is known for hosting product launch events, usually one each in September and October where the company unveils its slate of new hardware products, such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Macs.

Renowned display analyst Ross Young recently reported that Apple is working on a new 14-inch iPad Pro that will also have mini-LED technology and 120Hz refresh rate through ProMotion. But Young noted that the bigger tablet is not expected to ship until early 2023. Along with Gurman’s latest input, this means Apple will eventually sell three models of the iPad Pros.

Gurman also restated previous reports about the upcoming iPad Pros’ specs and features. Aside from the M2 chip, the tablets are also expected to feature wireless charging and support Apple’s MagSafe technology.

The journalist also mentioned there will be “upgrades to the camera system,” which appears to be a running theme for Apple’s devices launching this year. Previous reports claimed that Apple is planning on introducing a new 48MP main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models that will likely launch this September as well.

In other iPad-related news, Apple offered an explanation why iPadOS 16’s Stage Manager will only be supported on the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air, which are both powered by the M1 chip. Stage Manager is Apple’s response to long-running requests to improve software support for multitasking on iPads.

It will allow for a seamless connection with external monitors and lets users open up to eight apps simultaneously. “Delivering this experience with the immediacy users expect from iPad’s touch-first experience requires large internal memory, incredibly fast storage, and flexible external display I/O, all of which are delivered by iPads with the M1 chip,” Apple said in a statement to YouTube creator Rene Ritchie.

Photo by Daniel Romero on Unsplash

Is it possible to listen to too much music each day?

Show me the money: Employees not only want better pay, they want status

Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China

Climate crisis and the dangers of tech-obsessed ‘longtermism’

How the pandemic has affected periods

What is the best mask for COVID-19? A mechanical engineer explains.

Plant-based doesn’t always mean healthy

When should you go to hospital for a headache?

Zipair becomes first Japanese air carrier to offer crickets on in-flight meals

The websites of the two fast food chains show that meals now come with Coke.

The products are anticipated to deliver the “dairy-type character that consumers increasingly expect in plant-based milk, providing creaminess, indulgence, and sweetness.

The European Commission has filed four more legal proceedings against the UK following the passage of the Northern Ireland bill in the lower House.

A top delegation from the US House of Representatives visited Ukraine and pledged continued support in meeting with officials in Kyiv.

Hana Financial Group and SKT revealed their plans as part of their new agreement for more business collaborations.

The ICJ at The Hague ruled that it has jurisdiction over the alleged genocide case over Myanmar’s treatment of Rohingya Muslims.

In their respective campaigns, both candidates pledged to tackle illegal immigration.

In a major pushback to Texas’ abortion law, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law legislation that would allow citizens to sue gun violators.

The prosecution searched the headquarters of South Korea’s seven main crypto exchanges for three days.

Back to Top ▲

©Elmin Media . All Rights Reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

Disclaimer: EconoTimes provides references and links to selected blogs and other sources of economic and market information as an educational service to its clients and prospects and does not endorse the opinions or recommendations of the blogs or other sources of information. Clients and prospects are advised to carefully consider the opinions and analysis offered in the blogs or other information sources in the context of the client or prospect’s individual analysis and decision making. None of the blogs or other sources of information is to be considered as constituting a track record. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and EconoTimes specifically advises clients and prospects to carefully review all claims and representations made by advisors, bloggers, money managers and system vendors before investing any funds or opening an account with any Brokerage. Any news, opinions, research, data, or other information contained within this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment or trading advice. EconoTimes expressly disclaims any liability for any lost principal or profits without limitation which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. As with all such advisory services, past results are never a guarantee of future results.

EconoTimes. Elmin Media LLC. All Rights Reserved. | 17 Seonyu-ro 49-gil, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Newspaper Registration No. Seoul A04906 | Registration Date. 2018.01.02

Publisher/Editor. Sungmin Kwon | Juvenile Protection Manager. Seokjin Yoon

Tel. +82.2.6332.2245

Sign up for daily updates for the most important

stories unfolding in the global economy.



Ads

source