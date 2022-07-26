Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Below $30,000 After Hotter-Than-Expected CPI Data – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition with Anna Edwards, Matt Miller & Kailey Leinz live from London, Berlin and New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.
Series focused young entrepreneurs making their mark
Kirkland & Ellis Is the Go-To Law Firm for Crypto Bankruptcies
UBS Investment Bank Slumps as Volatile Markets Hit Deal Flow
Alibaba Removes Ant Executives From Partnership Amid Shakeup
JD, Baidu Among Firms That May Follow Alibaba to Woo China Funds
Eutelsat, OneWeb Agree $3.4 Billion Deal to Rival SpaceX
China Denounces Liz Truss’s Vow to Crack Down on Firms Like TikTok in UK
Tunisia President Set to Win More Powers in Vote on Constitution
Mark Zuckerberg Sells San Francisco Home for a Record $31 Million
Barclay Brothers Brawled on Yacht Over Control of Empire
Record Temperatures, Wildfires Wreak Havoc on Europe’s Winemakers
Zenith Watches Join Rolex and Patek on Waitlists as Sales Surge
Truss Fends Off Sunak Attacks to Hold Her Lead
Macron’s Moonshot Looks Like a Long Shot
Why the WHO Wants Everyone to Wake Up About Monkeypox
Hong Kong’s Fix for China’s Mortgage Boycotts
Ghosts of 2012 Haunt Europe as Rate Hikes Begin
The AI Platform Behind a Bezos-Backed Startup’s Vegan Burgers
Australian Rugby League Players Refuse to Compete in Pride Jersey
Key California Port Reopens as Protesters Moved to New Site
Pope Francis Apologizes to Canada’s Residential School Survivors
Fire Rips Through Park on Czech-German Border, Dozens Evacuated
Environmental Groups Ask Tesla to Stop Nickel Plans in Indonesia
San Francisco Races Clock for Comeback With Tech Gloom Deepening
A New Tool in the Battle to Keep the Bike Lane Clear
Will New York City Finally Get More Public Bathrooms?
Bitcoin Sinks to One-Week Low Amid Bout of Global Market Nerves
What to Know About NFTs and the ‘Bored Ape’ Boom and Bust Cycle
Cryptocurrencies resumed declines as the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin triggers a flight from many popular digital tokens.
Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Below $30,000 After Hotter-Than-Expected CPI Data – Bloomberg
