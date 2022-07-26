Google drops Android 13 Beta 3.1 just two days after Beta 3's release to fix a single issue – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login
Sagar 11 June 2022
Google released Android 13 Beta 3 on Wednesday (June 8, 2022) for compatible Pixel devices, and just two days later, the company dropped Android 13 Beta 3.1 to fix a single issue – the missing Android Beta Feedback app on Android 13 Beta 3 for some users.
Seeing how the whole point of the beta program is to collect feedback from the users, it’s unclear why the Android Beta Feedback app was missing from the Beta 3 in the first place, but it’s good to see Google quickly addressing the issue by releasing a minor point bump to the third beta.
The Android 13 Beta 3.1 doesn’t come with any other fixes, and Google says the known issues listed for the Beta 3 release still apply to Beta 3.1.
If you are enrolled in the Android 13 beta program and already have the Beta 3 running on your device, you will receive the Beta 3.1 OTA with build number TPB3.220513.017.B1. But if you can’t wait, you have the option to download it from here and install manually.
The Android 13 Beta 3.1 is available for Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro.
Man. I WISH I could keep Android 11 on my phone without being forces to install Android 12 for security patches. I know the Google Play Security updates exist, but they only fix so much.
Removing the overscroll? No?
This is not Android 13.1, but Android 13 Beta 3.1. They could name it Beta 147, does that change anything? The final release will be just Android 13.
