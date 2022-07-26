Flash deal: 14-inch MacBook Pro returns to $1,799 ($200 off) this weekend – AppleInsider

Ads

B&H is celebrating the summer weekend with an exclusive deal on Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro, dropping the standard model to $1,799 well before Prime Day.

The $200 discount* is available only at AppleInsider when you shop through the pricing link in this post from a laptop or desktop computer.

According to our 14-inch MacBook Pro Price Guide, which tracks the best MacBook Pro deals on the 14-inch line, the exclusive $1,799 price on the Silver model is the cheapest available across leading Apple resellers. Those not using our exclusive offer can expect to pay MSRP for the M1 Pro config with an 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD.

In addition to the $200 price cut on the laptop, B&H Photo is throwing in free shipping within the contiguous U.S. And with units in stock and ready to ship, you can be on your way to enjoying your new MacBook Pro within a week.

Payboo cardholders can also take advantage of sales tax savings in eligible states. Calculating the savings using an 8% sales tax rate, the card can put another $143 back in your pocket in addition to the $200 exclusive discount.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro offer is valid now through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 10. However, B&H will be closed for 24 hours starting at sundown ET on July 8 in observance of Shabbat. During that time, online checkout will be unavailable.

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:

Apple is rumored to bring OLED displays to the iPad Pro by 2024, manufactured using a technique called dry etching to ensure the screens remain as thin as possible. Unfortunately, this will also likely make these iPads more expensive. Here's why.

T-Mobile has proposed a settlement of $500 million to end a class-action lawsuit following the August 2021 customer data breach.

For years, the Mac has been seen as a safer platform than competitors. But, there are still steps you can and should take to keep yourself safe.

We have both M2 Macs here in our testing studio. We're comparing the M2 MacBook Air against the M2 MacBook Pro to see how they stack up and how much of a difference the thermal limitations make.

Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.

Just as we have in years past, we've gotten our hands on dummy units of all four of the iPhone 14 models to see how they line up with what the rumor mill is saying.

Apple's new M2 is the start of a new Apple Silicon generation. Here's how the M2 fares when compared against the already-released M1 family of chips.

If you're looking for Thunderbolt 4-compatible hubs and docks so that you can add more connectivity to your Mac, we've curated some of the best docking and port-expanding accessories currently on the market.

The Sonos Ray is a new budget-friendly offering from the premium audio maker that now has a more affordable soundbar that sits below the Beam and Arc.

Apple has given the MacBook Air its first major refresh after it transitioned to Apple Silicon. Here's how the new M2 version measures against the 2020 M1 model in our hands-on tests.

The LG UltraWide 40WP95C-W is an exceptional curved Thunderbolt Display that provides valuable screen space to Mac users.

Customizable Lock Screens arrive on iPhone as part of iOS 16. We go hands-on with the new feature to test out how it works, what it can do, and what options Apple has included for us.

Bellroy's Mod Case + Wallet may be the ultimate solution for those who want a great MagSafe iPhone case with a matching wallet as it fixes some of Apple's missteps.

Apple's redesign of the MacBook Air incorporating the M2 Apple Silicon processor makes it the best option for most people who want to own a portable Mac.

The Canon imagePrograf Pro-1000 is a professional-grade photo printer capable of A2 prints, but while it is high-cost, it's a good choice for those serious about photography.

OWC's Envoy Pro SX offers high-speed external storage in a protective and muted casing, and is a solid choice for expanding storage on a Mac without paying Apple's premium.

Valve's Steam Deck portable PC gaming console is hard to get right now because of assorted supply chain issues. But, for long-time Mac-centric gamers not only does it open up a whole new world of games, it restores the ability to play many long-gone 32-bit games of yore.

