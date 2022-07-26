Stimulus Payments 2022: Which states are still giving checks? – Marca English

Ads

Editions:

En/lifestyle/us-news

The objective of supporting the population is to mitigate the increase in inflation affecting the country’s economy

Although the federal government has stopped issuing stimulus checks to the population in order to counteract the crisis generated by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, some states are about to send a fourth check to households to try to mitigate the effects caused by inflation in the increase of prices of goods and services derived from the rise in the cost of oil, as well as the war that prevails on the other side of the world.

Although not everyone may be eligible, these payments may benefit 87 million residents.

Now, the amounts of money will be much smaller than those approved in the midst of the pandemic, primarily as a way to prevent inflation from worsening by putting more money into a market where supply is already less than demand.

During last February alone, inflation rose by 7.9% and consequently consumer prices reached a 40-year high.

So far, five state governments have already approved the proposal to send a new stimulus check against inflation: Idaho, Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey and New Mexico.

Meanwhile, in California, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota and New York, the proposal is under consideration.

Last month, Governor Brad Little signed a bill to provide $350 million for tax refunds to Idaho residents.

In Georgia some individuals who have filed their 2021 and 2022 tax returns will receive refunds ranging from $250 for single filers to $500 for joint filers.

Meanwhile, in Indiana taxpayers who are compliant with their last year’s return may receive a one-time refund of $125.

Regarding New Jersey, one-time refunds of up to $500 will be sent to nearly one million eligible households.

And finally, in New Mexico, married couples filing jointly will receive $500.

© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source