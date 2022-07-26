Proactive news headlines including Apple, Hotel Chocolat, American Resources, Lobe Sciences, Minto Metals and Nickel North Exploration – Yahoo Finance

Ads

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Apple to slow hiring and investment ahead of potential downturn – report click here

Endexx launches Blesswell skincare products in select Target stores in the US click here

Tissue Regenix ‘well-positioned to deliver persistently strong sales growth’, says analyst click here

Hotel Chocolat the latest retailer to crash and burn in the US click here

Sidus Space grows relationship with Teledyne Marine after highest revenue quarter since partnership began click here

Chesapeake Financial sees 1Q earnings rise to $4.06M thanks to strong asset quality click here

American Resources posts record preliminary revenue growth in 2Q click here

Transition Metals looks ahead to summer 2022 exploration at three of its Ontario properties click here

Nickel North Exploration amends its non-brokered flow-through (FT) private placement to gross proceeds of up to $300,000 click here

Vicinity Motor announces Northwest US distribution agreement with Portland-based dealership Schetky Bus and Van Sales click here

Psyched Wellness announces that its proprietary Amanita Muscaria Extract (AME-1) is now available for preorder in the USA click here

Hillcrest Energy Technologies remains on track to deliver commercial prototypes of electric vehicle inverter to customers by 4Q click here

Power Nickel releases initial NI 43-101 resource for Nisk project in Québec showing over 2.5M indicated tonnes at 1.20% nickel-equivalent click here

Lobe Sciences files patent for preparation of stable psilocin prodrugs and analogues click here

Nextech AR launches upgrades to its spatial mapping platform, ARway click here

Minto Metals reports 16% increase in copper sales in latest quarter; hires new directors of corporate development and investor relations click here

Marvel Discovery applies for permits for maiden diamond drilling at KLR-Walker Uranium Project in Athabasca Basin click here

Bloom Health Partners closes second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$554,000 click here

BioNTech and Pfizer in talks to delay Covid vaccine deliveries amid EU glut click here

Anacortes says drill results from the first two completed diamond drill holes at Tres Cruces demonstrate near-surface high-grade continuity click here

Globex Mining Enterprises says optionee Excellon Resources has filed an updated technical report for the Silver City project in Germany click here



About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investorsIn 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com

Ads

Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce all of the resolutions put to holders of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the reconvened annual and special meeting held virtually today (the "Meeting") were passed. The Meeting was originally held on July 21, 2022, and was adjourned, without any business being considered, due to a lack of quorum. Under the by-laws of the Company and the interim order granted by the C

These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre examines the movements in retail and tech stocks in after-hours trading, in additional to looking at the U.S. dollar.

(Bloomberg) — Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyCoinbas

Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley previews Microsoft's Q4 earnings report.

UPS topped Street earnings forecasts, and repeated its profit guidance, thanks in part to a big leap in the price of domestic parcel revenues.

AGNC Investment (AGNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 38.33% and 59.09%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

The wealthier subset of American society is tapping their securities-backed credit lines to buy up assets priced cheap in today’s markets.

Goldman Sachs on Monday picked five top stocks of ahead of their quarterly earnings, saying that it keeps a "constructive" view on the sector thanks to cash flows and valuations, among other highlights.

Second quarter earnings season is well under way, and it's forming a positive counterpoint to a series of gloomy data releases expected this week. So far, some 100 or more of the S&P-listed firms have reported, and approximately 72% have been surprising to the upside. This runs counter to forecasts for later in this week – market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to bump up interest rates by another 0.75% on Wednesday, and are expecting Thursday’s Bureau of Economic Analysis release to

Francisco Blanch, Bank of America Head of Global Commodities and Derivatives Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss global energy markets, the outlook for oil prices, and how the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war are affecting Europe's energy supply.

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

CEO Daniel Zhang says the company is pursuing the primary listing "in the hopes of fostering a wider and more diversified investor base."

Barron's screened for energy companies with the highest expected cash flow this quarter as compared to last quarter.

Shopify's (SHOP) second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

NXP (NXPI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 39.82% and 1.15%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings and the stock performance for Newmont Goldcorp.

In its latest quarter, the tech titan shocked the market by posting a 4.6% bottom-line miss.

source