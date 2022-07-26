Google Parent Alphabet Names Goldman Sachs Veteran to Board – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.
Bloomberg Daybreak, anchored from New York, Boston, Washington DC and San Francisco provides listeners with everything they need to know. Hear the latest economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news.
North Korea has sent hundreds of programmers abroad to make money by any means necessary. With the latest U.S. hacking charges, we take a look at the lives of this secret army, their fears and dreams.
GM Misses Profit Estimates as Chip Shortage Crimps Output
Bangladesh Seeking IMF Bailout as Its FX Reserves Fall, Sources Say
Amazon Blames Inflation for Prime Subscription Hike in UK and Europe
THG Shares Dip After SoftBank Investment Option Is Ditched
China’s Gotion High-Tech Raises $685 Million in Zurich GDR Sale, Sources Say
EU Nations Reach Deal to Reduce Gas Use for Winter
Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Likely to Return After Fleeing Protests
Mark Zuckerberg Sells San Francisco Home for a Record $31 Million
Barclay Brothers Brawled on Yacht Over Control of Empire
Seven Ways to Avoid Airport Chaos When the Usual Logic Doesn’t Apply
Record Temperatures, Wildfires Wreak Havoc on Europe’s Winemakers
AMLO’s Oil Politics Reveal His Obsession with the Past
Trying to Change a Flight? Don’t Fall Victim to a Travel Scam
Truss Fends Off Sunak Attacks to Hold Her Lead
Hong Kong’s Fix for China’s Mortgage Boycotts
Ghosts of 2012 Haunt Europe as Rate Hikes Begin
The AI Platform Behind a Bezos-Backed Startup’s Vegan Burgers
Australian Rugby League Players Refuse to Compete in Pride Jersey
Key California Port Reopens as Protesters Moved to New Site
Pope Francis Apologizes to Canada’s Residential School Survivors
Getting Around After the Pandemic Will Be a Shared Exercise
Fire Rips Through Park on Czech-German Border, Dozens Evacuated
San Francisco Races Clock for Comeback With Tech Gloom Deepening
A New Tool in the Battle to Keep the Bike Lane Clear
Will New York City Finally Get More Public Bathrooms?
Kirkland & Ellis Is the Go-To Law Firm for Crypto Bankruptcies
Bitcoin Sinks to One-Week Low as Another Fed Rate Increase Looms
Coinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cryptocurrency Listings
Marty Chavez
Mark Bergen and
Sridhar Natarajan
Wall Street veteran Marty Chavez is joining the board of Google parent Alphabet Inc., adding significant finance muscle to the technology giant.
Chavez, a vice chairman and partner with Sixth Street Partners, has worked as an investor and software executive but is best known for his 20-year tenure at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. John Hennessy, Alphabet’s chairman, welcomed Chavez in a statement as “an accomplished technologist, entrepreneur and investor.”
Google Parent Alphabet Names Goldman Sachs Veteran to Board – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.