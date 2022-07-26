Google Parent Alphabet Names Goldman Sachs Veteran to Board – Bloomberg

Ads

North Korea has sent hundreds of programmers abroad to make money by any means necessary. With the latest U.S. hacking charges, we take a look at the lives of this secret army, their fears and dreams.

Marty Chavez

Wall Street veteran Marty Chavez is joining the board of Google parent Alphabet Inc., adding significant finance muscle to the technology giant.

Chavez, a vice chairman and partner with Sixth Street Partners, has worked as an investor and software executive but is best known for his 20-year tenure at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. John Hennessy, Alphabet’s chairman, welcomed Chavez in a statement as “an accomplished technologist, entrepreneur and investor.”

