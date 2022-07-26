PSA: Instagram currently down for some users around the world [U: Fixed] – 9to5Mac

Ads

July 14

Filipe Espósito

– Jul. 14th 2022 2:28 pm PT

@filipeesposito

If you’re having trouble when trying to access Instagram today, it’s not just you. The Meta-owned platform is currently down for some users around the world – although other people are still able to access it normally.



Update: The outage has now been fixed. You can read the original article below.

As reported by a number of users on Twitter, and also corroborated by DownDetector, Instagram went down at around 1:00 p.m. PT and is still facing an outage. The reasons for the outage at this point are unclear, but DownDetector also suggests that the platform has been working to fix these issues.

While some users are just experiencing slowdowns with the Instagram app, others can’t even log in to the app. Some Instagram users are also unable to load new posts in their feed, open Stories, or receive and send direct messages.

Other signs Instagram is down:

Have you experienced any issues with Instagram today? Let us know in the comments section below.

@instagram app crashing everytime I try and open it. Seen from other tweets uninstalling doesn't help. #instagramdown

— Kris (@Kristopher_eric) July 14, 2022

