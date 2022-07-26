On Air Today: 'Let the Healing Begin' with Amy Moon – Chapelboro.com

Ads

Posted by Aaron Keck | | Let The Healing Begin, On Air Today, Sponsored

Welcome to Let The Healing Begin, a monthly interview series made possible by Piedmont Health. In this series, we will hear from health care professionals, and local leaders to start a conversation about how to begin to heal from the global pandemic and the many ways it has impacted our lives.



What’s the latest with COVID-19, and what do we need to know about the vaccine, especially for young kids? In this installment, Aaron welcomes pediatrician Amy Moon.

