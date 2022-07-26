Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by America First Investment Advisors LLC – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Jul 17th, 2022

America First Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).





Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

source