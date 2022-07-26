Apple iPad 9th gen (2021) vs Xiaomi Pad 5 video comparison – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Login

Ivan 14 October 2021

Apple Xiaomi Tablets Featured

The 9th generation Apple iPad (2021) and the Xiaomi Pad 5 are similar in stature – 10.2-inch 4:3 vs 11-inch 16:10 displays – similar in performance and almost identical in price – starting at €379 and €399, respectively.

That puts them in direct competition with each other in the eyes of those looking for a reasonably-priced mid-sized tablet, and we decided to do a direct comparison.

Here’s our video of the pair, where we look at displays, performance, gaming, camera quality and give you the overall best choice. Enjoy!

Have already used it and it is inferior compared to Android.

Dude, I have a Mi pad 1st gen, a Redmi note 3 pro and a Mi 3, all are dead for a couple of years now. They didn't even last, my 6s and 6s plus from 2015 still got updated to ios 15.2 as well as my ipad from 2017.

Use it and then talk

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2022 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

Ads

source