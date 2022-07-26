NFT Tourism Experiences for the Bucket Lists — 'Been There, Done That' – Cryptonews

Ads

A memorable tourism experience (MTE) is defined as ‘a tourism experience that is positively remembered and recalled after the event has occurred’ (Kim et al., 2012). But what if your tourism experience is not positively remembered or not remembered at all?! It reminds us of humankind’s ability to discover New Worlds and then discard our detritus on them. It is relevant given the race between billionaires to become space tourists and tick it off their bucket lists, in other words, ‘Been There, Done That’.

Wrapper “Leave the Earth – Litter in Metaverse” is the first NFT of Stephen Vineburg’ s collection “Been There Done That”. It has an art-transitioning story, making the transition from physical to digital art, whether as a widely available AR experience or a unique NFT, as well as his ‘CELED’. The art piece ‘Been There, Done That’ focuses on a confectionery wrapper that has traveled the world and is now on a journey to space and the Metaverse.

His artwork has been through all 4 stages: Physical Art, Augmented Reality, NFT and Metaverse, representing the romantic story of one wrapper and disposable nature of touristic experiences.

Physical Art. In 2020 Stephen Vineburg exhibited the conceptual sculpture, ‘Been There, Done That’ at the Open Space exhibition in the Giardini Marinaressa, Venice. In a conceptual sense it represented the disposable nature of many touristic experiences and In a figurative sense the artwork reflected the detritus of tourist consumerism. It attracted a warm response from Venetians who are already concerned about the impact of tourism on their city.

Augmented Reality. The first stop in the transition from physical to digital art is the creation of an AR experience which allows the Wrapper to travel the world. The Wrapper filter on Instagram allows any user to place the 3D Wrapper model in any location and trigger an animation showing the Wrapper ripping open and becoming litter.

NFT. The second digital form of the piece is a series of NFTs showing the Wrapper in unlikely situations. The first of these is “Leave the Earth –Litter in Metaverse” which shows the Wrapper on an asteroid floating in space. It reminds us of humankind’s ability to discover New Worlds and then discard our detritus on them. It is relevant given the race between billionaires to become space tourists and tick it off their bucket lists, in other words, ‘Been There, Done That’. The piece is out on Foundation.

Metaverse. The final step of the Wrapper’s trip is the Metaverse where it will exist on a banner in the Decentraland Metaverse. In this sense ‘Leave the Earth –Litter in Metaverse’ has officially become the Metaverse’s first piece of litter.

Andrew Johnstone, the artist behind ‘The Man’: an art piece displayed and burned annually at the famous Burning Man music arts festival in Black Rock, Nevada commented on the wrapper’s trip: ‘AWESOME. Beyond the craft is a powerful message of tourists collecting experiences like pinned butterflies. In the Uffizi crowds stand before Botticelli’s Venus all with their backs to the art as they claim their selfies to “prove their presence’.

We can clearly see that it really takes effort and desire to create something beyond funny pictures that are coded on the blockchain. Explore ‘Leave the Earth –Litter in Metaverse’ on Foundation .

