Cardano vs Solana: Here's Why SOL is a Better Buy than ADA – CoinJournal

Ads

Choose your language:

Cardano and Solana price have been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months. SOL is trading at $35.40, which is about 86% from its all-time high. ADA, on the other hand, is trading at $0.4782, which is about 82% below the highest point in 2021. The two have a market cap of over $12 billion and $15 billion, bringing the combined value to $27 billion. This means that the two have lost over $100 billion in value.

Solana and Solana are Ethereum rivals that make it possible for builders to create quality decentralized applications. Their use-case are projects like those in decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFT), and the metaverse among others.

The two have better features for building Web3 applications than Ethereum. For example, they are incredibly faster, have a lower carbon footprint, and significantly lower transaction costs. So, which is a better platform between Solana and Cardano?

There are two main reasons why Solana is a better investment compared to Cardano. First, Solana has a bigger ecosystem of applications. Some of the top apps built using Solana’s technology are Basic Attention Token (BAT), StepN, Squads, and Hoglytics.

Learn more about how to buy Cardano .

Indeed, according to CryptoSlam, Solana is the second-biggest player in NFTs after Ethereum. And according to DeFi Llama, Solana has a total value locked of over $2.57 billion while Cardano has a TVL of less than $200 million.

Second, Solana is a good investment because of its valuation. While it is hard to determine the ideal valuation of smart contract platforms, there are signs that Cardano is still overvalued. Besides, this is a cryptocurrency that is valued at over $15 billion that has no major application.

Cardano developers have said that thousands of projects are upcoming. Still, there is no evidence that these projects will ultimately be successful.



The chart below shows that the Solana price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months. As a result, the coin has dropped below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD has moved below the neutral level.

It is also staring at its lowest level this year. Therefore, there is a likelihood that Solana will continue falling in the coming days. If this happens, the next key support level to watch will be at $25. In the long-term, however, there is a likelihood that the price will bounce back.

It is worth noting that Solana and Cardano have a close correlation. Therefore, in this price-discovery phase, the coins will likely track each other.

Keep updated with our round the clock and in-depth cryptocurrency news.

Unsub anytime

No SPAM ever!

After signing up, you may also receive occasional special offers from us via email. We will never sell or distribute your data to any third parties. View our privacy policy here.

Please be aware that some of the links on this site will direct you to the websites of third parties, some of whom are marketing affiliates and/or business partners of this site and/or its owners, operators and affiliates. We may receive financial compensation from these third parties. Notwithstanding any such relationship, no responsibility is accepted for the conduct of any third party nor the content or functionality of their websites or applications. A hyperlink to or positive reference to or review of a broker or exchange should not be understood to be an endorsement of that broker or exchange’s products or services.

Risk Warning: Investing in digital currencies, stocks, shares and other securities, commodities, currencies and other derivative investment products (e.g. contracts for difference (“CFDs”) is speculative and carries a high level of risk. Each investment is unique and involves unique risks.

CFDs and other derivatives are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how an investment works and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Cryptocurrencies can fluctuate widely in prices and are, therefore, not appropriate for all investors. Trading cryptocurrencies is not supervised by any EU regulatory framework. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Any trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Your capital is at risk.

When trading in stocks your capital is at risk.

Past performance is not an indication of future results. Trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Prices may go down as well as up, prices can fluctuate widely, you may be exposed to currency exchange rate fluctuations and you may lose all of or more than the amount you invest. Investing is not suitable for everyone; ensure that you have fully understood the risks and legalities involved. If you are unsure, seek independent financial, legal, tax and/or accounting advice. This website does not provide investment, financial, legal, tax or accounting advice. Some links are affiliate links. For more information please read our full risk warning and disclaimer.



source