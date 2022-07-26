Prime Day 2022 is done but here are 65+ of the best deals still available! – BGR

Ads

Amazon Prime Day 2022 arrived in a huge way. Amazon announced last week on Thursday that Prime members purchased more than 300 million items. Wow.

And Prime Day may be done for this year’s shopping event, but there are still tons of discounts on Apple Watch, Amazon Gift Cards, AirPods, and way more, too.

We are updating this page regularly so make sure to check back often!

Our expert commerce team has helped to write and vet the sales for this deals guide with a combined 40 years of experience.

Also, if you're not a Prime member yet, you have to be in order to take advantage of the event's pricing. You can sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime before Prime Day.

Here are the best-selling Amazon Prime Day deals for 2022 that you can still get even though Prime Day is over.

Amazon was offering some excellent gift card deals for Prime Day 2022. Unfortunately, most of them are gone now. Still, new offers will continue to pop up from time to time, so you should check back periodically for new deals.

See all the best Prime Day Amazon gift card deals in our earlier coverage. And to learn about new offers as soon as they’re available, check out our Amazon Gift Card deals roundup, which we update live!

Apple deals are some of the hottest deals out there. The company doesn’t routinely take advantage of Prime Day to offer huge deals, but we could still see some hidden gems on Macs, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more. In the meantime, here are some of the best Apple deals to take advantage of because they are in stock!

The AirPods Pro offer that awesome AirPods experience, with features like Automatic Switching, Spatial Audio, and more. And, they add a few extra features, like noise cancellation, which makes them an excellent pair of headphones for all different situations. They’re probably the best pair of truly wireless earbuds for Apple users, and while they’re a little pricey, they’re currently available at a discount.

Read: AirPods Pro are still on sale at Prime Day’s price, and it might be a mistake

The Apple Watch is the perfect iPhone companion for those who want to track their health and fitness and get quick information at a glance. The higher-end Apple Watch Series can be a little expensive, but the Apple Watch SE is Apple’s budget option — and right now, it’s available for even less. This particular model supports cellular too, so you can get calls and texts to your device even when you don’t have your iPhone with you. There are some great Prime Day deals for the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s latest and greatest watch, offering a ton of sensors and fitness features, and other features like an always-on display. It’s not quite as cheap as watches like the Apple Watch SE, but if you like the Apple Watch, it’s definitely worth shelling out the cash on the Series 7.

The iPad is the perfect way to get that big-screen experience for things like browsing social media, checking emails, and watching videos. If you just plan on using your iPad for entertainment and web browsing, you don’t necessarily need anything expensive — and right now, the entry-level iPad is available at a discount.

If you do want a higher-end iPad, then the iPad Air is absolutely the way to go. The iPad Air offers a more modern design, that incredible M1 performance, and it comes in a range of fun colors. It’s probably the best tablet out there right now, when you consider how much cheaper it is than the only slightly better iPad Pro.

Read: iPad Air review

In the market for a new TV? Prime Day 2022 may well be the best time to buy a new TV. There are tons of Prime Day deals for TVs 2022. Here are the best TV deals we could find.

If you’re looking for a great entry-level TV with the power of Amazon behind it, then the Amazon Omni series is the way to go. The 50-inch Amazon Omni Fire TV offers Amazon smarts, with decent image quality and Prime Video front-and-center. That’s not to mention the fact that it’s incredibly inexpensive — and right now, even cheaper than usual.

Samsung has been building some of the best TVs for decades now. And the company’s extensive experience is shown off in the Samsung QN90A. The QN90A boasts Samsung’s QLED tech for vibrant colors, with Mini LED backlighting for better contrast and deep black levels.

LG’s OLED TVs have been paving the way for the future of TVs, thanks to their control over individual pixels to make for better contrast and deeper black levels. While you could argue that Samsung’s QLED TVs have closed the gap, there’s still a serious case to be made for a great OLED TV. The LG C1 OLED is one of the best of them, and right now, is available at a discount.

Streaming media devices connect your TV or home theater to the internet and allow you to stream content through streaming apps or TV service providers.

Here are the best deals on streaming devices on Amazon available from Prime Day 2022.

If you have a non-Smart TV that you’d like to convert into a proper streaming setup, we highly recommend buying this.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the best cheap streaming devices. The price does not in any way affect the features this device comes loaded with. Its built-in Fire software gives easy access to your entertainment libraries from all the popular streaming platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, and others. It works with Alexa and comes with a hands-free voice control remote. It also supports HDR and Dolby Atmos.

The Alexa Voice Remote Lite lets you search for content and control media playback hands-free. You can sync your TV with other Alexa-compatible devices such as your Echo smart speaker, smart display and use the voice remote to control them. The Fire TV Stick Lite plugs into your TV via HDMI. You can get this at almost half price right now.

This Editor’s Choice streamer lets you beam anything you want from your phone to your TV. It comes built-in with Google Assistant and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos (via pass-through HDMI). This is one of the best streaming devices you can buy, and it’s currently available at one of the best prices you can get.

The new Apple TV supports high-frame-rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. It comes loaded with a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance and a new remote design. It retains touch and gestures but adds actual buttons and an intuitive jog wheel similar to what you’d find on an iPod.

Looking for a great new pair of headphones? Good headphones can completely change how you listen to music and other audio. Here are the best headphone deals we could find.

The AirPods Max offer all the Apple-focused features you would expect, including Automatic Switching and Spatial Audio. But they also go a step further. The headphones feature excellent sound quality and a comfortable fit, making them headphones that you could potentially wear all day.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are an excellent pair of truly wireless earbuds for those who don’t want to spend lots of cash on a pair of AirPods or Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds. Not only that, but the earbuds are even cheaper than usual during Prime Day 2022.

Looking for a new phone? While the likes of headphones and TVs often get all the attention for Prime Day, we’re still expecting some excellent deals on smartphones for the big event. Here are the best phone deals on Prime Day 2022.

The Pixel phone series has been getting much better recently, with the launch of the new Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 Pro offers a Google-designed processor called Tensor, a better camera system and an all-new design. It’s a great phone, and while it was a little buggy at launch, it seems to have gotten past those issues.

Perhaps you do want fully flagship specs in every way you can get, and in that case, it’s worth going for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has similar performance as the entry-level Galaxy S22, but steps up the display quality, camera, and adds a stylus, for a Galaxy Note-like experience.

Looking for a new laptop? We’re expecting tons of awesome deals on laptops for Prime Day 2022. In the meantime, here are the best laptop deals we could find right now.

The 2021 MacBook Pro is arguably one of Apple’s best laptops ever, offering excellent performance, a stunning display, and more.

The Amazon Echo is Amazon’s best smart speaker to date, boasting a solid audio quality and a ton of great features.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is sure to be a hot seller for Prime Day, and Amazon is already setting the device on sale at only $34.99. That’s a big deal since it was listed at $84.

Kitchen gadgets like air fryers and instant pots are popular purchases during Amazon Prime Day and this year these items were big sellers. Here are the best deals on kitchen appliances.

This instant pot functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. It can also serve as a sterilizer, and it has a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking). The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

The Breville mini smart oven uses smart-heat technology to precisely heat and toast food evenly without burning it. This countertop oven features eight different cook functions: toast, bagel, bake, broil, pizza, roast, reheat and something called “cookies”.

It has three different rack positions and can take on four slices of toast at a time, or have room for a six-cup muffin tray — and even an 11-inch pizza.

If you’re looking for Prime Day 2022 deals, you will need to sign up for an Amazon Prime account. Amazon Prime membership is currently $14.99 per month or $139 per year. You can also start a free 30-day trial on Prime.

You’re only eligible for the free trial if you have not been a member in the past. If you do not wish to retain your membership after the sale, make sure you cancel before the one-month trial ends.

Here’s a list of other key Prime Day 2022 coverage:

When shopping for Prime Day, the most important rule is to price check whatever you’re buying. CamelCamelCamel is a website that can help out with this. It tracks price lows, so you’ll be able to see if the item you’re looking at was cheaper at some point than it is right now.

There’s also a Chrome extension called Camelizer, which you can install and click on anytime you want to look at the price history of a product. If you’re an Amazon Prime member and are shopping on Amazon.com, any big brand should be displaying the correct pricing.

You should always be on the lookout for fake reviews. Although Amazon has removed many bogus reviews from its website, there are so many that it’s become near-impossible for Amazon to keep up.

Fakespot can analyze the quality of reviews on any Amazon page and assign a letter grade indicating whether the product has mostly fake or real reviews. ReviewMeta is a similar site that looks for suspicious terminology or repeated phrases in reviews and offers a failing or passing grade.

Try to scan for in-depth reviews on any item you’re about to purchase. If most of the reviews on an item consist of the same generic phrases, there’s a high chance that the reviews are fake.

Amazon and many of its 3rd party sellers are sitting on a stockpile of unsold items. As a result, you can find a fire sale on a range of off-season items and apparel during Amazon Prime Day 2022. It’s advisable to buy only things you actually need to avoid the trap of not-so-useful purchases.

If you’re looking to make huge savings, a refurbished item may be the best route. Amazon tends to offer solid refurbished Apple Watch deals. There’s also an Amazon warehouse website listing deals on pre-owned, used, and open-box items.

Straight from the source, here’s what Amazon says about its once-a-year shopping event.

Prime Day is an annual deals event just for Prime members, with more than one million deals worldwide. You’ll find our best deals on products you want, and special offers across everything from music and video to reading and Alexa-enabled devices.

Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12 and 13. It’s a two-day shopping event this year, meaning that you’ll have multiple chances to pick up that perfect deal.

When Prime Day first started, it was a one-day event. At some point in the last couple of years, Amazon decided the shopping extravaganza was too big for only one day of deals. Prime Day should be a two-day shopping event this year. That said, those days are consecutive — so don’t expect another Prime Day later this year.

Yes! Not only does Amazon discount its products on Prime Day, but plenty of other companies also get in on the fun too. Lots of things are cheaper on Amazon Prime Day, so it’s well worth taking advantage of the event.

Technically speaking, no. Prime Day is exclusively an Amazon event. However, many other large retailers launch promotions of their own to take advantage of the huge online audiences around Prime Day.

Yes. If you’re in the market for a new device or product, then Prime Day is absolutely worth taking advantage of. You have to be an Amazon Prime member for these deals.

Yes. You will need Amazon Prime to take full advantage of the Prime Day 2022 deals. Amazon Prime offers things like free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and more. It’s worth it for those who regularly shop on Amazon for the shipping alone. Amazon has discounts for some people too — like students.

