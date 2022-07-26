Disney Surveying Guests About Disney's Animal Kingdom Attractions Being Iconic, Insensitive, or Boring – WDW News Today

Ads

Walt Disney World is reportedly sending surveys to recent guests about Disney’s Animal Kingdom attractions.

In the survey, Disney asks guests how they feel about change at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, with the following answer options:

The survey then has a chart of Disney’s Animal Kingdom attractions, including everything from Expedition Everest to Conservation Station. Guests are given a list of traits and can select what they feel applies to each attraction. Options include insensitive, iconic, dated, boring, personal favorite, and immersive. Guests can also select “not familiar” or “none of these.”

For the past few years, Disney has been removing potentially insensitive elements from their parks to create a more inclusive environment. The most notable upcoming change is the removal of Splash Mountain in favor of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

