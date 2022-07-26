Rumored iPhone 14 Pro Feature Delayed Until Next Year – MacRumors

Ads

Apple’s long-rumored under-display Face ID technology will not be coming to the iPhone 14 Pro, according to recent reports.



Based on the latest rumors, it now looks unlikely that the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will feature ‌Face ID‌ technology under the display as several reports claimed over the past year.

Display industry consultant Ross Young, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple’s plans, recently claimed that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display. He believes that the hole will contain the ‌Face ID‌ dot projector, while the pill-shaped cutout will supposedly house the front camera and an infrared camera for ‌Face ID‌, but it could also contain other components.

In a follow-up tweet, Young claimed that the infrared camera will not be moved under the display until 2023 or 2024, suggesting that ‌Face ID‌’s components will not be fully under the display until the “iPhone 15 Pro” or “iPhone 16 Pro.”

It is worth noting that TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in 2021 that Face ID would not be moved under the display until 2023 throughout the emergence of other reports that suggested an earlier arrival. Apple has already invested heavily in miniaturizing the TrueDepth camera array, with the iPhone 13 lineup featuring a 20 percent smaller notch, so further miniaturization and streamlining to maximize display area seems likely in the near future.

While the pill and hole-punch design for ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models would not provide a totally seamless viewing experience, it would still provide slightly more space at the top of the display and be another step toward a truly all-screen design. If Young and Kuo prove to be correct, Apple may finally deliver an all-screen design next year.

