70 Earth Day Instagram Captions For The Perfect Eco-Friendly Post – Romper

Ads

Earth Day

Because you love this planet, and you want everyone else to love it, too.

Virtually no place on Earth does word travel faster and further than it does on social media. (OK, maybe a text thread full of teenagers, but you get the point.) If you love this planet and want the whole wide world to know about it, these Earth Day Instagram captions are exactly what you need to share your eco-positive message.

Earth Day is all about giving back to the planet and spreading awareness about how much our own individual impact really does matter when it comes to environmental conservation. Whether you spend April 22 planting trees at a park, making Earth Day crafts with your kids, or shopping for sustainable home goods, don’t forget to snap a pic and post it to the ‘gram. You might just give others a bit of encouragement to do their part, too.

This article was originally published on April 22, 2021

source