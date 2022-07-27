How to get Netflix on your Nintendo Switch – Android Authority

Ads

Netflix, one of the world’s most popular streaming services, has found its way into nearly every nook and cranny of the technological space. It’s available to download on many devices, from smart TVs and smartphones to the latest and greatest consoles. With such high demand, it seems like a no-brainer that Netflix should be on the Switch. However, as of right now, the Netflix app is not available on the Nintendo eShop. You can use a workaround to get Netflix on your Switch, though.

Netflix was available in the eShop on previous Nintendo consoles in the past. A Nintendo app was available on the Wii until January 2019, when it was suspended. Until recently, Netflix was available on the Wii U, New Nintendo 3DS/3DS XL, Nintendo 2DS, and Nintendo 3DS/3DS XL handheld consoles. Now, Netflix is no longer available on any Nintendo console.

THE SHORT ANSWER

Netflix is not available for download from the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch. However, if you follow XDA-Developers' suggestions and install Android on the Nintendo Switch, you can download Netflix to the device just like any other Android-based phone or tablet.

It depends. If you’re looking for an easy way to stream all the best content from Netflix on your Nintendo Switch, you won’t find one. Right now, you must be a bit more involved and tech-savvy to get Netflix working with your Switch.

Netflix is currently unavailable for download on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Nintendo has stated in the past that its number one priority has been video games. Streaming services took a back seat, and three years later, Netflix still hasn’t made its way to the Switch console. You can’t even watch Netflix through the hidden built-in web browser.

But that doesn’t mean all hope is lost. Many enjoy Netflix on the Switch; the only problem is they had to take the long way around to get Netflix working.

To stream content from Netflix on your Switch, you’ll need to install Android OS on your Switch. Doing this comes with a few risks, so be sure you know what you’re doing before you do it. As Nintendo does not officially support this, we aren’t recommending you do this, but we want to equip you with the knowledge necessary to do it of your own volition.

XDA-Developers have successfully developed a system that allows Switch users to access certain apps on their consoles. You can read their forum here that gives you tons of helpful information on what it means to install Android OS on your system and the potential risks involved.

Once you’ve given that a readthrough, you can follow XDA’s full guide. This guide provides in-depth instructions on installing Android on your Switch. Make sure you read everything on both forums before you start installing anything on your Switch.

Once you finish installing Android on your Nintendo Switch, it will essentially act like an Android tablet. This means you can download the Netflix app and others like Spotify and Twitch directly through the Google Play Store.

And again, remember that there are risks involved in doing this. Your Switch’s battery life may suffer and the Joy-Cons won’t be compatible with every application.

That said, millions have implemented this system from XDA-Developers and had great results.

Though you can’t easily stream Netflix on the Switch, there are other streaming services available natively.

Right now, you can download the YouTube app from the eShop and stream free or paid content. Crunchyroll and Funimation are also available from the eShop.

Hulu is also available to download, though you will need to have a paid subscription in order to stream from Hulu.

Hopefully, other streaming services will soon find their way to the eShop, like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

