Stabila Coin Starts Trading on Moneta Digitec crypto exchange – EIN News

Moneta Digitec crypto exchange

Stabila Coin Starts Trading on Moneta Digitec crypto exchange.

NEW YORK, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Stabila Coin Starts Trading on Moneta Digitec cryptocurrency exchange.

Early investors in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin will likely have made money: if you had invested £310 to buy one bitcoin in April 2016, six years later your investment would be worth about £24,000. If you had invested $1 to buy one Stabila in November 2021, 8 months later would be worth about $22.

Stabila's price soared through 2021, reaching record highs of just under $24.00 in July, and still uptrends in August 2022.

Stabila, the world’s leading blockchain on the Stabila network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications and services to everyone, officially announces the listing of its native STB coin on Moneta Digitec, one of the world’s safest crypto exchanges.

Stabila Exchange

The coin started trading against BTC, ETH, USDT, USDM, EURM, GBPM, CNYM, JPYM, and CNYM on Moneta Digitec on July 10th at 06:00 (UTC), while STB withdrawals are scheduled to open at 07:00 (UTC) on July 20th. Traders and investors buying STB on Moneta Digitec will be able to transfer the coin and tokens to their Stabila wallet or wherever they want.

“Getting listed on Moneta Digitec is another big step for Stabila. Due to the variety of real-world assets available on Stabila Chain, more and more top-tier exchanges are looking forward to listing STB. With every additional listing it becomes easier for the masses to enter the world of native decentralized finance on Stabila,” said Susan Goodman, Marketing Director at Stabila Accelerator.

Founded in 2019, Moneta Digitec is one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges with the lowest fees. The listing on Moneta Digitec will improve the accessibility of STB among the global cryptocurrency user base. Moneta Digitec enables users to buy, sell, stake, and borrow a broad array of cryptocurrencies, providing an encompassing ecosystem for experienced crypto traders and investors.

Moneta Digitec was recently granted provisional approval by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority to offer virtual asset exchange products and services to pre-qualified investors and professional financial service providers.

The STB coin opens up the world to the Stabila ecosystem. It is at the core of all activities on the Stabila blockchain including:

Smart Contracts

Providing liquidity in multiple pools

Staking for blockchain consensus and security

Decentralized exchanges

Oracles

Stabila is a fully decentralized blockchain with on-chain governance. Since its Mainnet launch in November 2021, the project has seen an enthusiastic involvement from the community in almost all aspects of the blockchain, from nodes, master nodes, projects, tools, governance, and economic ideas, to code governance.

About Stabila

Stabila is a decentralized Proof-of-Stake blockchain to enable the store and exchange of value and advanced Defi applications. It is dedicated to enabling fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services. Stabila offers liquidity mining, staking, decentralized assets, and decentralized loans. The Stabila Foundation’s mission is to bring Defi to the financial ecosystem.

DISCLAIMER: THIS IS A SPONSORED PRESS RELEASE. READERS SHOULD CONDUCT THEIR OWN RESEARCH PRIOR TO TAKING ANY ACTIONS RELATED TO THE CONTENT MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE. LEARN MORE

