Two ways the $60 Amazon Fire 7 can trump the iPad – Good e-Reader

July 18, 2022 By Sovan Mandal



Amazon launched a new entry-level Fire 7 tablet just weeks back. The tablet makes for a great device though much of that has to do with its ultra-low pricing. At around $60, it makes for one of the cheapest 7-inchers in the tablet segment. Other than that, almost every aspect of the tablet is outright basic, which includes the display, the audio quality, processing power, and so on. You will perhaps not really want to buy the device but for the pricing, which can drop even low when on sale.

So how does it compare to the Apple iPad? Maybe it would be outrageous to even attempt anything of that sort though it is here that things take a different turn. For the new Kindle Fire 7, as InputMag reported, has at least two features where it trumps even the mighty iPad. Read on to find out those.

One of them happens to be the inclusion of the USB Type-C port. The benefits are obvious as the Type-C port allows for faster data transfers as well as faster recharging as well. Having a Type-C port on board will also make the device compatible with the vast range of compatible devices and accessories that you are already likely to own. Unfortunately, the entry-level iPad is yet to offer the same even though this has been rumored to be included in the Apple tablet for quite some time now. The EU however has mandated the Type-C port for iPhone meant for sale in the region from 2024 onwards and perhaps the same will also make it to the future version of the Apple tablet as well.

Amazon chose to place the front cam in the horizontal orientation. That makes sense as that is how most are expected to hold the tablet anyway most of the time, more so when it is intended for use as a media consumption device. In contrast, Apple continues to put the front cam in the horizontal position which can be a bit awkward for many, particularly when the iPad devices are being pushed for use in the horizontal position. Apple would like us to make use of the tablet more for productivity-oriented tasks than ever before and even its entry-level iPad priced $329 is now compatible with the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Of course, the above two features aren’t deal breakers and aren’t ever likely to sway one’s decision to buy the Amazon Fire over the iPad Air. Still, it is interesting to see some areas where the Amazon tablet has something that Apple is yet to make a standard fitment.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.

