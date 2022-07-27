Where Will Apple Stock Be By 2025? $330 Is Easy To Reach (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha

Ads

PhillDanze/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a Wall Street favorite, and it’s easy to understand why. CEO Tim Cook & Team have built AAPL into a highly formidable company, with a moat, unlike any other tech company. It commands a high-margin hardware segment, with products well-loved by global consumers. Apple’s 5G iPhone refresh continues its robust momentum as new and existing consumers find their love through the iOS ecosystem.

While the company’s iPhone hardware growth would likely normalize over the next four years, we believe the potential of its services segment continues to be under-rated by investors. The recent Meta Platforms’ (FB) debacle also demonstrated the incredible moat of AAPL. As the owner of the iOS ecosystem, Apple is the true King. With a massive 1.8B installed base and counting, we believe FB has already lost the initiative to build a new OS for its metaverse ambitions. Therefore, we were not surprised that FB decided to dissolve its XROS team. Instead, FB will continue to build its OS for its AR/VR ambitions using a modified version of Google’s Android OS.

To understand where AAPL stock will be by the end of 2025, we discuss the critical drivers for AAPL stock moving forward. We believe these drivers have not been fully captured into its valuation yet. Furthermore, the company is still very early in its 5G upgrade refresh. We also need to consider the opportunity for its AR devices and the optionality of its Apple car ambitions. As a result, we are very confident of a conservative $330 price target by the end of 2025.

AAPL stock 3Y performance (koyfin)

We can easily glean from the above that AAPL’s stock has outperformed the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) over the last three years. The stock notched a 3Y return of 281.2% (CAGR: 56%) against the QQQ’s 100% (CAGR: 25.9%). Therefore, the outperformance has been massive and surprised many Apple stock perma-bears. These investors couldn’t understand what drove the confidence in AAPL despite its relatively “languid” topline growth. We will discuss how the Cupertino company has managed to confound these investors with its ability to monetize its installed base in the subsequent sections.

AAPL stock consensus price target Vs. stock performance (TIKR)

Readers can refer to the above and observe that AAPL has trended quite closely with the average consensus price targets (PT) over time. Therefore, when the stock has dropped below the average consensus PT, it has proven to be solid opportunities to add exposure. Furthermore, its most conservative PT has also supported its long-term uptrend over time. Apple’s current average PT is $191 (15.7% upside), while its most conservative PT is $130 (21% downside). Therefore, investors considering adding exposure to AAPL stock can use its $130 PT as a more aggressive buy level while adding in phases.

Apple revenue and EBIT margins % (S&P Capital IQ)

We think AAPL’s stock can easily reach $330 by the end of 2025, and that’s conservative.

Bearish investors have often lamented the extent of its revenue growth. For instance, Apple grew its last-twelve-months (LTM) revenue from $261.6B in FQ1’19 (Apple’s CQ4’18) to $378.3B in FQ1’22. It represented a CAGR of 13.1%. While it’s pretty impressive, it was nowhere near breathtaking.

However, astute investors would have gathered its robust improvement in its operating leverage. Apple increased its LTM operating margin from 26% in FQ1’19 to 30.9% in FQ1’22. It’s a marked improvement in its profitability profile and one that we think has significant room for improvement. In an earnings update for its recent quarter, we discussed that the company is confident that its gross margins have continued to improve. CFO Luca Maestri specifically highlighted the strength in its services segment as he added: “Our Services business in aggregate is accretive to overall company margin. Our Services portfolio is very broad, and it contains businesses with very different margin profiles.”

Apple services revenue and revenue share % (quarterly) (Company filings)

Furthermore, investors can glean the rapid growth in its services revenue from the above chart. For instance, Apple’s services revenue increased from just $10.9B in FQ1’19 to $19.5B in FQ1’22, representing a CAGR of 21.4%. Furthermore, its services segment also attracts much higher gross margins than its hardware segment. Therefore, the robust growth in services has been strongly accretive to Apple’s operating margins. Furthermore, due to the strength in its hardware segment recently, its services share of revenue fell to 15.7% in FQ1, despite Apple posting record quarterly revenue. Therefore, we believe that there are tremendous opportunities for Apple to continue monetizing its users through several levers in its services segment to drive growth moving forward. Apple’s pricing leadership in its hardware segment has undoubtedly helped drive the flywheel in its higher-margin services segment.

What are these levers that we think the consensus estimates have not fully captured? First, Apple’s advertising segment will continue to grow rapidly as the IDFA changes have hampered ad tech companies like Meta. Advertisers will need to rely more on Apple to drive attribution given its first-party data and ecosystem visibility. Nobody will have better granular visibility than Apple in the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) era. Mobile ad measurement companies have already started to pivot towards Apple’s advertising machine. For instance, The Information reported that Kochava “has adapted to Apple’s changes by helping advertisers buy ads through Apple’s own fast-growing mobile advertising product, which the iPhone privacy changes didn’t impact.” To add insult to injury, Meta’s archrival TikTok (BDNCE) is also working with Kochava adopting Apple’s SKAdNetwork (SKAN). Kochava and TikTok even released a report detailing how TikTok has observed solid attribution performance with Kochava. Furthermore, eMarketer also highlighted that:

As of October 2021, Apple drove 58% of all iPhone app downloads resulting from an ad, compared with just 17% a year prior, according to data from mobile attribution platform Branch provided to the Financial Times. (eMarketer)

Therefore, we believe that the value in Apple’s rapidly expanding ad revenue has not been fully appreciated by the market yet. It’s a highly valuable source of profits that Apple will be aggressively leveraging moving ahead.

Furthermore, Digitimes also reported recently that Apple’s high-end AR headset could be launched by the end of 2022. The report came after Bloomberg had previously highlighted in January that the device launch could be delayed till 2023 due to technical challenges. But, the Digitimes update mentioned that Apple’s AR headset is expected to undergo volume production in August/September 2022 after its production tests are completed. It emphasized (edited):

Apple has reportedly conducted its second-phase engineering validation and testing [EVT 2] for its first AR headset, which is expected to debut by the end of 2022, according to sources at component suppliers. Apple’s first AR headset, mainly targeting professional vertical market applications, is expected to undergo EVT3 soon and enter volume production in August-September before hitting the market by the end of 2022. (Digitimes)

Digitimes also articulated that Apple is expected to unveil its mainstream consumer headset in 2023 once it is satisfied with its design and technical requirements. We have previously highlighted that Apple doesn’t use the metaverse word to define its AR strategy, unlike Meta. But, we are confident that CEO Tim Cook & Co. will have a successful “metaverse” strategy with its AR devices footprint. When Apple decides to launch a product, they have always gone for leadership. Keen investors should know that Meta has continued subsidizing its Oculus headsets with mounting losses at its Reality Labs.

Furthermore, CEO Tim Cook has also alluded to Apple’s highly successful product roadmap and strategy. And, we think Apple would not release a product to lose money. We trust that Cook & Team will execute a successful and profitable release for its “metaverse” ambitions. Cook emphasized in its recent earnings call (edited):

We try to announce things when they’re ready or close to ready and try to maintain an element of surprise in there. And so that explains hopefully what we do with our road map. And I think that’s proven successful for us, and other people can do it differently, of course. But, it’s plainly been good for us over time to do that. So we’re going to continue to do that. (Apple’s FQ1’22 earnings call)

We mentioned earlier that we think Apple’s $330 PT by the end of 2025 is conservative. Moreover, we are confident that it could surpass our conservative PT if Apple continues to deliver on the upside moving forward. Let’s see whether it makes sense.

Apple FCF & FCF margins % (LTM) (S&P Capital IQ)

Keen investors know that Apple is a free cash flow (FCF) machine. Over the last three years, its LTM FCF increased at a CAGR of 18%. Therefore, there’s a significant flow-through from its operating profits to its FCF. And we think this will likely accelerate as services continue to gain a more substantial share of its revenue. As a result, we expect its share to increase from 18.7% in 2021 to 25% by 2025.

AAPL stock EV/LTM FCF 3Y trend (TIKR)

But, to take a more conservative posture, we assume that Apple can continue to increase its FCF at a CAGR of 15% through 2025. Therefore, AAPL is expected to deliver an LTM FCF of $178B by FQ1’26. AAPL has also repurchased a sizeable portion of its shares over the last three years. As a result, the 3Y CAGR of its weighted average diluted shares outstanding amounted to about -6.6%. We assume that Apple will continue returning value through share buybacks, at a slower CAGR of -5% over the next four years. AAPL’s LTM FCF multiple 3Y mean is 29.3x, as seen above. Its 5Y mean is 25.9x. A simple average of both metrics gives us a multiple of 27.6x. Therefore, we take a more conservative approach and assume a 25x multiple.

Therefore, we can derive a conservative PT with the following:

AAPL stock implied price target by FQ1’26. Data source: S&P Capital IQ, company filings, author

We must highlight that these estimates are conservative, as discussed above. We believe that AAPL stock will easily surpass what we have projected above, given how robust its services will continue to accrue. Nonetheless, even with these estimates, Apple’s conservative PT of $330 by the end of 2025 offers a CAGR of 19%. We think that’s certainly attractive enough for a conservative PT.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on AAPL stock.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, FB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

