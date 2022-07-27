Tesla increases Model 3 and Model Y prices across the board again, adds new standard paint – Electrek

Ads

November 4, 2021

Fred Lambert

– Nov. 4th 2021 7:48 pm PT

@FredericLambert

Today, Tesla has updated its pricing for Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to increase prices across the board once more.

The automaker’s cheapest vehicle has now increased in price by over 20% this year alone.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Tesla prices have increased widely across the entire lineup in 2021.

Last month alone, there were two significant price increases on Model 3 and Model Y.

Now Tesla is starting November with another based on an overnight update of its online configurator.

This time, along with the base price update, Tesla also changed the pricing of the paint options.

Solid Black costs now $500 more at $1,500 and Midnight Silver Metallic has been added as a standard option.

It means that Tesla now offers two paint colors at no additional cost: Pearl White Multi-Coat and Midnight Silver Metallic.

Model 3 was hit the hardest in terms of price increases this year, and this new price increase was no exception.

Here are all the prices of the different versions of the Model 3:

Here’s what the updated online configurator looks like now:

The Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which Tesla recently started calling Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, has now increased in price by 21% this year.

It was selling for just $37,000 earlier this year and now it goes for $45,000, up by another $1,000 today.

At least, buyers are getting a little more out of the vehicle with this price increase.

Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that the base version of the Model 3 will now come standard with a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats.

With today’s online configurator update, Tesla also increased the prices of both versions of the Model Y.

Here are all the updated prices for all versions of the Model Y:

Here’s what Tesla’s Model Y configurator looks like after the overnight update:

Model Y has received the same changes to the paint options like the Model 3.

With the update, Tesla also changed the delivery timelines based on adding options to the configurations.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.

The Tesla Model 3 is the first vehicle built on Tesla's third-generation platform. It aims to reduce the entry price for electric vehicles while not making any compromise on range and performance. The Model 3 starts at $35,000 in the US and deliveries to employees and company insiders began in mid 2017 – customer deliveries begin in late 2017.

@FredericLambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

We got to drive the only Mercedes EQXX

Volkswagen starts US production of ID.4 in Chattanooga

Trek releases two new, more affordable, electric bikes

Tesla is aiming for same-hour service

source

Ads