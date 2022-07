Ads

On Sunday, April 17 at 6:13 a.m. PT, Falcon 9 launched the NROL-85 mission from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

This was the second launch and landing of this booster, which previously launched the NROL-87 mission.

