Bitcoin (BTC USD) News: Finland Liquidates Seized Tokens Amid Crypto Bust – Bloomberg

The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.
Bloomberg Chief Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth
Teva Pharmaceutical Will Pay Over $4 Billion in Opioid Settlement
Singapore Wealth Fund Spots Rental Opportunity in China Property
Texas Instruments’ Rosy Forecast Counters Fears of Slowdown
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio Shakeup
Shopify Tumbles Most Since May After Staff Cuts and CEO’s Gloomy Outlook
Sunak Vows to Cut VAT on Energy to Revive UK Tory Leadership Bid
Feud With Police Adds to South Korea President’s Early Struggles
Evergrande’s Latest Threat: A Millennial Seeking Its Wind Down
World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in Walmart Rout
Buzz Aldrin Flight-to-moon Jacket Sells At Auction for $2.8M
Belichick Says Jones Will Play Role in Molding New Offense
Walmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the Economy
Sneaky Shrinkflation Is Driving People Crazy
3M’s Headaches Won’t Vanish With New Maneuvers
Coinbase Promised Empowerment While Pushing Questionable Assets
How a Sextortion Victim Hacked Back and Put Her Attacker in Jail
Hong Kong’s Fix for China’s Mortgage Boycotts
Texas Mothers Group Goes Viral With Abortion Ad Attacking Greg Abbott
Viktor Orban Will Still Speak at CPAC Despite ‘Nazi’ Speech Backlash
New Hong Kong Rules Will Create 1,300 More Board Seats for Women
For Singapore’s GIC, Net-Zero Targets Aren’t Helpful in Climate-Change Fight
Climate Disinformation Leaves Lasting Mark as World Heats
A Heat Wave Is Not a Holiday in the Sun
These Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters, With Some Prices Up 41%
Behind a Billion-Dollar Bid to Save Lower Manhattan
Kirkland & Ellis Is the Go-To Law Firm for Crypto Bankruptcies
Cryptocurrencies Slump While US Regulatory Scrutiny Increases
Coinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares Tumble
Kati Pohjanpalo
Finland has sold its hoard of confiscated Bitcoins just as the market for cryptocurrencies is cooling, raising less than previously anticipated.
The Customs has liquidated 1,889.1 Bitcoins during the summer via two brokers, raising 46.5 million euros ($47.5 million), it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The coins had been seized in drug busts and had been legally forfeited to the state following court rulings.
Bitcoin (BTC USD) News: Finland Liquidates Seized Tokens Amid Crypto Bust – Bloomberg
The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.