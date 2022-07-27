Samsung Galaxy S21 FE updates: All the latest software news you need – Android Authority

Ads

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE updates hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to Samsung’s latest “fan edition” phone. We’ll detail the current software versions for the device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung usually pushes out One UI updates regularly, but availability may be affected by variant, carrier, and region.

The Galaxy S21 FE launched with Android 12 and Samsung’s One UI 4 skin on top. Samsung will offer four major Android OS updates to the device. The company also guarantees five years of security updates for this phone.

June 15, 2022: Samsung has started rolling out the June 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S21 FE (via SamMobile). The update, so far, is available in Thailand. It will likely roll out to other markets in the coming days. The firmware is version G990EXXU2CVF1 and includes some stability fixes along with the security enhancements.

To check if an update is available, head to Settings > Software updates on your device.

If you’ve spotted an update that we haven’t, tip us! Are you looking for another update? Be sure to visit our Android 12 update tracker.

source