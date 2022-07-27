Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T – Specs Comparison – gizmochina

Ads

Nothing released its first smartphone in the market, the Nothing Phone (1) a few days ago. The phone comes with a unique design, unseen in this segment, with a minimalistic design and software profile, and is looking to build a fan following like the Google Pixel series. While it has a set of interesting features up its sleeve, in terms of specs, it’s a mid-range model. So, today, let’s compare it with another recently released smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 2T, which also retails around the same price as this Nothing smartphone.



Both the Nothing model and the Nord 2T have a compact design which is easy for one-handed use.

But if we consider just the design, the Nothing Phone (1) has a solid advantage. It is one of the best-looking phones in its price segment. The phone features a minimalistic transparent back cover with a matrix of LEDs which the company calls the glyph interface. There’s no denying that the phone is a head turner and you are surely going to be asked a few questions when you take it out of your pocket. The glyph interface is more than a neat party trick. While you can customize the LEDs to a considerable extent, the phone ships with 10 different ringtones with custom glyphs. Moreover, when you plug the phone into charging, the glyph interface also shows your charging progress.

Apart from this glyph interface and its transparent back, the Nothing phone features an aluminum frame and an iPhone-like camera module at the back. This is not really a bad thing, and it definitely has a clear edge in terms of design and uniqueness in its price segment.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a familiar Nord-esque design. The overall device feels premium with a soft matte finish. When you directly compare it to the Nothing Phone (1), the Nord 2T might feel a bit boring. However, the phone is still pretty well-built for its price segment, and disregarding this model because it doesn’t have a fancy or unique design would be a bad idea. As we mentioned in our review, the phone feels premium for its price, and for those looking for a simple design, it could be a good option.

One thing to note here is that the Nothing Phone (1) is IP certified while the Nord 2T has no IP rating. However, the OnePlus model features the popular alert slider, which adds a unique factor to the device.



The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 2T features a 6.43-inch screen with FHD+ resolution. Both have HDR10+ support with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

So screens are going to be similar on the two models and it’s hard to distinguish which one has a better display. That said, you wouldn’t go wrong with either in this price segment.



The OnePlus Nord 2T has a clear advantage when it comes to its processor. The Dimensity 1300 on the OnePlus model is more powerful than the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. Both the models offer up 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage as options.

So if you are into heavy gaming, the Nord 2T would be a better choice. That said, for most occasions, the 778G+ chipset would be sufficient, and only when you put it on heavy load, would it struggle.

As for software, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with Nothing OS on top of Android 12. The Nord 2T also features Android 12, but with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. As we noticed in our review, the Nord 2T still has a few bugs that needs to be ironed out. However, the Nothing Phone (1) isn’t perfect either as we have been hearing about a few bugs. This doesn’t come as a surprise given it’s a first generation device.

All in all, both the devices are not perfect in terms of software but they can be fixed via OTA updates in the near future.



Both the models have competitive cameras, but the Nothing Phone (1) might have an advantage with a better ultra wide-angle shooter. The Nothing model comes with a two-camera setup, featuring a 50MP OIS main camera and another 50MP ultra wide-angle shooter. On the other hand, the Nord 2T features a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, and another 2MP shooter.

Nothing phone’s setup is able to capture crisp and beautiful images from its main as well as ultra-wide angle shooter. Even when the lighting goes down, the setup is capable enough to output high-quality images. On the other hand, the Nord 2T clicks good quality images in bright daylight but the quality at night is not as good as the Nothing model. So, when you consider the cameras alone, the Nothing Phone (1) will have an advantage.

On the front, the Nothing model features a 16MP shooter, while the OnePlus model features a 32MP selfie camera. Despite the differences in the resolution, the selfie camera quality should not differ significantly.





Both phones feature a 4500mAh battery but the OnePlus Nord 2T features a super fast 80W charger. However, the Nothing phone adds a 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support of 5W in addition to its average 33W wired charging support.

Wireless charging support in this price segment definitely gives it an edge over the Nord 2T but for those who prefer wired charging, 80W on the 2T would offer significantly faster-charging speeds over the Nothing model.



The Nothing Phone (1) retails for ₹32,999/£399/€469 but the Nord 2T comes in for a cheaper price tag at ₹28,999/£418/€399. Also, it will be easier for buyers to get hold of the Nord phone than the latter device.

Another thing to consider is that Nothing Phone (1) is a first-generation model. The phone is likely to come with a few bugs or even hardware issues, so you need to consider these things when you make your purchase.



