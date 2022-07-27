Comic-Con 2022: House of the Dragon Cut a Cameo by George R. R. Martin – ComicBook.com

Ads

By Adam Barnhardt – July 23, 2022 05:24 pm EDT

Long before its release, George RR Martin filmed a cameo role in the first episode for HBO’s House of the Dragon. Once the Game of Thrones prequel was ordered to series, however, much of the pilot was reshot to fit in with changing stories. As such, Martin’s cameo ended up being removed from the episode.

The Game of Thrones creator announced the news at the show’s Hall H panel Saturday afternoon, saying “they left my part on the cutting room floor.”

Earlier this summer, Martin said he’s seen most of the show’s first season, saying the event series improved some of the source material’s characters, though he wouldn’t expressly state which ones.

“I’ve now watched rough cuts of nine of the ten episodes, and I continue to be impressed,” Martin wrote. “I cannot speak to the SFX, many of which are not in yet, but the look of it is great, and the acting, the directing, and writing are first rate. And yes, for all you book fans, it IS my story. Sure, there are some changes from FIRE & BLOOD — we could not present three alternative versions of every major event, not and keep our sanity — but I think Ryan Condal and his writers made good choices. Even some improvements. (Heresy, I know, but being the author, I am allowed to say so).”

The show is set some 200 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones, featuring the fall of the House of Targaryen during its own civil war.

House of the Dragon is set to star Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arcy as well as Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Milly Alcock, and Emily Carey. It was revealed that the series will have five main characters, including King Viserys Targaryen (Considine), Alicent Hightower (Cooke), Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Smith), and Lord Corlys Velaryon AKA the Sea Snake (Toussaint).

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO Max on August 21st.

Cover photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

