Peterson Wealth Services Has $331000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Defense World

Posted by admin on Jul 1st, 2022

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,377 shares of company stock worth $21,903,644. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,179.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,266.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,570.44.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

