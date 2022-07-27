Windows 11 update rolled back because of Start Menu opening issues – Ghacks

Ads

Microsoft confirmed a new Windows 11 issue this weekend that is causing Start Menu opening issues on the operating system. Some users started to report the issue to Microsoft after installation of KB5014668 on devices running Windows 11.



KB5014668 is the latest release update for the operating system. Microsoft did release an optional update for Windows 11 on July 21, 2022 as well.

Optional updates are released as previews, some call them beta updates, that will be integrated in the cumulative updates that Microsoft releases on the second Tuesday of the following month.

Tip: read here why you should not install optional updates or optional driver updates on Windows 11 devices (with some exceptions).

Optional updates are used to preview the non-security parts of upcoming cumulative updates for the Windows operating system. Administrators use them for functionality tests. Unless the optional updates fix a critical issue in Windows that a user experiences on a device, they should not be installed.

Microsoft confirmed the Start Menu issue on July 22, 2022.

After installing KB5014668 or later updates, we have received reports that a small number of devices might be unable to open the Start menu. On affected devices, clicking or selecting the Start button, or using the Windows key on your keyboard might have no effect.

The company provides little information: the scope of the issue is unclear and what is triggering it on the “small number of devices”. It could be an incompatibility with antivirus software, but that is speculation at this point.

Users who experience the issue may face certain workflow issues. Even powering down the system may be challenging to some, depending on their experience with the operating system. Good old Ctrl-Alt-Delete may help here, and the run box, opened with Windows-R, may help with the launching of programs and tools.

Microsoft rolled back the issue using Known Issue Rollback. The rollback may take “up to 24 hours to propagate” to consumer devices and non-managed devices. For most users, the issue should be resolved already at the time of writing.

Enterprise-managed devices require more attention:

For enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue can resolve it by installing and configuring a special Group Policy. The special Group Policy can be found in Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> KB5014668 220721_04201 Known Issue Rollback -> Windows 11 (original release).

The optional update will be part of the August 11, 2022 Patch Tuesday.

Now You: did you run into any issues recently with Windows (updates)?

KB5015882 is the latest update for Windows 11.

W11 is… Oh, dude, I can’t ever waste my time to describe this OS.

Windows 11 is an operating system that can be defined in a single word:

“adjfkadjsfnngjvckkgb himalaya with xi jin ping”

So I am right to stick with Win 7.

It’s probably safe to move up to Win10, now that Microsoft is using Win11 as toilet paper to wipe its ass with, and mostly leaving Win10 alone.

I want to thank all of you Beta Testers helping M$ for free so that in a few years Windows 11 will be stable enough for me to use.

I cannot fathom out, as to why MS constantly try to alienate themselves from their userbase? Windows 11 is a mess of an OS, with absolutely no future ahead of itself, outlined most of all, by a Company which is not sure which direction to take the OS in.

Removing features that Windows was long known for, introducing features that no one wants, and ignoring feedback, despite forcing telemetry down everyone’s neck, but not listening one jot to what it spells out to them.

They have lost all the ‘grass roots’, and progress, of what once made them makers of a great revolution, that was Windows.

I used to think, someone at MS has now lost the plot? But as the years have rolled by, since Windows 10, I have come to the conclusion, that they have ‘all’ lost the plot. Windows 11 is a failed concept, everyone involved should be fired and foremost banned from working in technology ever again.

Greed. They are blinded by greed.

Low quality garbage. Even 10 is not so bad. As for me i still stick to 7.

@Fuglesang,

> Even 10 is not so bad

Wow! that says it all. I’m starting to wonder if the optimized behavior concerning Windows OSs wouldn’t be to upgrade to version v+1 once version v+2 has been released.

Windows 7 here as well. By the time I switch to a new OS (and PC) and if I stick on to Windows, I’d likely consider above mentioned attitude to minimize the Windows Risk experience. Because Windows OSs are definitely a risk nowadays, risk for everlasting fixes, risk for hyper-stress, risk for privacy (privacy intrusion? not a risk, a fact never fixed). I wonder how Win11 (and Win10 perhaps to a lesser degree) users can bear such chaotic OSs. Imagine that with Win3x, 95, 7 and even 8? Never happened then. Nowadays Windows is definitely an experience, an e-revolution, a permanent revolution, a never ending mess as it seems.

I’d say shorter: their products are in permanent beta or even alpha phase. No real QA only dumb ai scripts, which can’t reproduce complex scenarios. Ah, real free testers are users. They even pay for this sh#te.

At this point i might as well believe that Apple has hired long term saboteurs to infiltrate and destroy M$ from within ;p

Thank goodness I am using the Stardock, Start11 menu; Stardock is also on my Windows 10 computers. No issues as far as I know with third party tools.

Definitely unacceptable–such a debacle. Why would MS even release an update without knowing it might, and most likely will, cause problems.

The only issues I am facing with Windows 10/11 are the following two: 1. Firefox freezing intermittently, even with a new profile; 2. Bluetooth not responding to my phone, a problem that can be circumvented by reversing the pairing order.

Fifty bucks says it was probably because of something advertising or cloud related. lol

I mean there is already a record of that happening, so…

https://www.howtogeek.com/753438/microsoft-broke-the-windows-11-start-menu-and-taskbar-with-an-ad/

Windows 11 is garbage. What happens when Microsoft uses horrible web technology in the backend. They should’ve left it win32. It was solid and stable all the years in Windows 7.

