Elon Musk asks Twitter execs about resurfaced Hillary Clinton tweet – Fox Business

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that when it comes to President Biden, “the real president is the teleprompter.” He made the remarks on a video episode of The All-In Podcast.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is asking Twitter executives about a resurfaced Hillary Clinton campaign tweet that he considers a "hoax."
Musk was responding to a Twitter user on Friday asking him about a previous tweet by the Hillary Clinton campaign which purports to have "uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank"
"@elonmusk I have reported this tweet as misleading disinformation to the powers that be at @twitter. I would be interested to know if, when you receive control over the company, anything was done with this at any level. Pls advise soonest," one Twitter user asked.
Musk said that the person is "absolutely correct" that Clinton's tweet is "misleading disinformation."
Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP / AP Newsroom)
"You are absolutely correct. That tweet is a Clinton campaign hoax for which their campaign lawyer is undergoing a criminal trial," Musk said in response, linking a BBC article with the headline "Michael Sussmann: Clinton lawyer 'lied to manipulate FBI over Trump.'"
Musk's comments come after he made an appearance on the All-In Podcast, stating that he will vote for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.
Twitter accepted Musk's offer accepted Musk's offer to buy the company on April 25, but the social media giant has come under fierce scrutiny by Musk over the company's true number of spam accounts, which the Tesla CEO thinks is much higher than Twitter claims.
In this photo illustration the logo of Twitter can be seen on a smartphone on March 10, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images) (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images / Getty Images)
"20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does," Musk tweeted.
