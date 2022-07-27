Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Jul 16th, 2022

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.84.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



