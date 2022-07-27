New Main Street Electrical Parade Magnet Set Floats Into Walt Disney World – WDW News Today

Ads

Decorate your fridge for the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade with this new magnet set available at Walt Disney World. We found this set at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom.

There are eight magnets in this set.

Most of the magnets resemble different floats, but there is also one of Mickey.

There is one magnet of the new finale float inspired by “it’s a small world” and various classic Disney stories.

They have transparent backgrounds, so stars and music notes seem to be in the air around the floats.

The Jolly Roger and Elliott the dragon are featured on the packaging.

This magnet set is also available at Disneyland Resort. Check out this new Main Street Electrical Parade hoodie at Walt Disney World, too.

