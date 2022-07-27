Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price in India hits an all-time low – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: July 25th, 2022 at 16:03 UTC+02:00

Samsung smartwatch enthusiasts in India are in for a treat. Right now, prospective buyers can acquire the 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 model for a lower price than the smaller 40mm variant, and the price gap is quite significant.

Samsung India is offering the Bluetooth-only 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 for INR 12,940 ($162) instead of the usual price of INR 26,999 ($338). In contrast, the smaller 40mm Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 4 costs INR 23,999 ($300).

The offer is valid for all three color options: black, green, and silver. More so, for the next couple of days and counting, customers can drop the price of the smartwatch even lower down to INR 11,173 through 10% instant bank cashback and an additional INR 500 off with a 20K Advantage Voucher.

This is probably the lowest price point the Galaxy Watch 4 has ever reached in India. Samsung is preparing to announce the Galaxy Watch 5 in a couple of weeks, and the company might want to clear up its inventory, which makes for a great opportunity for bargain hunters.

The Galaxy Watch 4 was Samsung’s first to run Wear OS, and it is eligible for the One UI Watch 4.5 update. It’s the only smartwatch series planned for One UI Watch 4.5 aside from the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

You might also like

The Galaxy A04s has so far stood quietly in the background while the majority of recent news revolved around Samsung’s imminent Unpacked event and the upcoming foldable phones. Nevertheless, Samsung didn’t forget about the its cheaper phones such as the Galaxy A04s, and a new report has shed more light on this unreleased smartphone’s status […]

Two weeks after releasing the fourth beta update, Samsung has released the fifth One UI Watch 4.5 beta update to the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. This new software update fixes many bugs and improves the performance of the smartwatches. The new update has firmware version ending ZVG7 and has a […]

The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best Samsung smartwatches that money can buy. Today is your chance to pick one up at an incredible price. It’s available for a limited time at 20% off the usual price. Our Galaxy Watch 4 review highlights all of the amazing features of this smartwatch. There are […]

The Galaxy Watch 4 could potentially become a tool for accurate measurements of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea), shows a recent study conducted by the Samsung Medical Center and Samsung Electronics. The study, published by the National Sleep Foundation medical journal “Sleep Health,” monitored 97 adults with sleep disturbances and concluded that the Galaxy Watch 4 […]

Samsung India organized a roadshow titled ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ at the iconic Samsung Opera store in Bengaluru, which is the largest experience center in India. This education and CSR roadshow was attended by over 200 students from various colleges in Bengaluru. These students participated, discussed, and put forward their thoughts on how they wished to […]

Samsung has just released a handful of Galaxy Watch Plugin updates for several smartwatch models, including the Galaxy Watch Active 2, the Galaxy Watch 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4. Interestingly enough, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 Plugin was updated twice today, July 15. Versions 2.2.08.22071151 and 2.2.08.22071141N of the Watch Active 2 Plugin appear […]

July 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

SM-A536B

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

SM-A736B

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

SM-A336B

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

SM-M536B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

SM-X700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

SM-X706B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

SM-X800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

SM-X806U

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

SM-X900

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source