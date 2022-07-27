How to Add Photos to Instagram Reels – Alphr

Ads

To make Reels on Instagram, users typically upload videos or record new ones directly within the app. However, many Instagram users don’t know that you can add one or more photos to your Reels and make a slideshow. What’s more, you can even combine videos with pictures in your Instagram Reels and end up with a creative project.

In this article, we’ll show you how to add photos to Instagram Reels across various devices.

Before you start making the Reels on your Instagram, make sure that all the photos you want to add are already in your Gallery. If you want to use old photos you’ve taken months or years ago, Instagram may have issues loading those photos, and the app might crash. To prevent this from happening and save yourself a lot of time, locate those photos and add them to your Favorites, or take screenshots of them. That way, when you open your Gallery from the app, the images will be previewed right at the top of the “Recent” folder.

Another thing to check is whether you have the newest version of the app, or you might not be able to do this. To add photos to Instagram Reels on your iPhone, this is what you need to do:

If you want to add multiple photos, you will have to do it one at a time. Currently, there isn’t an option to add all of them at once.

The number of photos you want to add to your Reels depends on their duration. Instagram Reels can last 15, 30, and 60 seconds. So, for example, if you want your Reels to last 30 seconds and each photo three seconds, you can add 10 photos.

You also have the option to trim each photo after you add it to your Reels. If you want them to be in the video for a shorter time or make room for more photos, you can make the changes afterward.

To add photos to your Instagram Reels on your Android device, follow the steps below:

At this point, you can either post the Reels on your Instagram right away or download them to your device. When you go to the “Preview” tab, you can edit each photo like any Instagram Story. For example, you can add a voiceover, a song, effects, stickers, text, and many more creative features.

Adding photos to your Instagram Reels on your iPad might be more convenient since you can work with a bigger screen. Once again, make sure you have all the photos you want to use in your Reels in your iPad’s Gallery before you start. This is what you need to do next:

While Instagram lets you post photos and Stories on your PC, it is currently impossible to add Reels from anything other than the mobile app. Moreover, you won’t be able to use the Instagram website to add photos to your Reels.

If you can’t access your mobile device at the moment, the only way to make Instagram Reels with photos on your PC is with a third-party app. It can be any video editing app since you’ll basically be making a slideshow.

For example, an app you can use to make a slideshow is MiniTool Movie Maker. The app is free, and it’s easy to use. All you need to do is import all the photos from your computer. Once you make the slideshow, export it in a video format. Make sure you’re using the correct dimensions and a vertical view. Now it’s time to post it on Instagram as Reels.

Even though you can’t post Reels directly on the Instagram website, a Chrome extension will allow you to do this. It’s called Inssist Web Assistant for Instagram, and it lets you access your Instagram on your computer from the mobile view.

To post Reels to your Instagram on your PC with the Chrome extension, follow the steps below:

Unfortunately, this is currently the only way to post Instagram Reels from your PC.

You can get really creative with your Instagram Reels. Not only can you add photos, but you can also edit them and make a fantastic slideshow. However, it’s better to do this on your mobile device or iPad since it will save you a lot of time and effort.

Have you ever added photos to your Instagram Reels before? Which method did you use to do this? Let us know in the comments section below.



