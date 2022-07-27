New smartphones that you can buy during Flipkart sale – Nothing Phone 1, Oppo Reno 8, Google Pixel 6a, and more – HT Tech

Ads

Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2022 is live now till July 27! This brings exciting offers and discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones and gadgets. From the much-hyped Nothing Phone (1) to Google Pixel 6a, Flipkart rolled out a number of deals with exciting discounts, cashback, and even exchange offers! These latest smartphones are available for the first time in India during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then this is the best opportunity for you, that you shouldn’t miss. Wondering which one to choose? Check out these latest smartphones from Nothing Phone 1, Oppo Reno 8, and Google Pixel 6a that you can buy now during Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale.

The Google Pixel 6a has finally arrived in India! With a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display, it is the first device in India from Google which is powered by the company’s own Tensor chip. If you are excited to buy this smartphone then know that it is already available on Flipkart at just Rs. 43,999. Well, it can be purchased with a flat Rs. 4000 instant discount with Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions. Plus, up to Rs. 19,000 off with the exchange offer of selected smartphones.

The much-hyped mid-range smartphone Nothing Phone (1) will finally be available to buy now! The sale of the Nothing Phone (1) will be kicked off on the last day of the Flipkart sale, which is on July 27 at 12PM. The Nothing Phone (1) starts at a price of Rs. 32,999 for an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Oppo introduced its Reno 8 series in India last week in two avatars, the vanilla Oppo Reno 8 powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and its meatier version Oppo Reno 8 Pro with powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max. Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes in a single variant priced at Rs. 45,999. Well, you can enjoy 10 percent cashback on using ICICI, SBI, Kotak, Standard Chartered, IDFC, OneCard, Bank of Baroda, AU, and Federal Bank cards.

On the other hand, Oppo Reno 8 is priced at Rs. 29,999, but you can avail up to a Rs. 3,000 discount for its first sale with HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Bank of Baroda Cards. Also, other benefits and the Flipkart exchange deal are applicable here to make it more affordable.

Powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor, the new Vivo T1x will be available on Flipkart from July 12. If you are looking for a budget smartphone, then you can pick the Vivo T1x. It is priced at Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Well, you can get a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 with HDFC bank cards to get it at Rs. 10,999.

