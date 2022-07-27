"They Lied to Us," Disney Under Fire For Endangering Children – Inside the Magic

Ads

in Entertainment

Credit: Disney

Disney is under fire for a decision many are saying endangers children.

Disney has been no stranger to controversy over the course of the last several months. After being lambasted for remaining quiet, Disney took a hard stance against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, which has been tabbed as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents. Shortly after, Disney saw Florida Governor Ron DeSantis threaten to take away its self-governance, including the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and lawmakers discussed the possibility of taking away the “no fly zones” that currently are in place at each Disney Park in Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Disney also took a hit from many fans over its involvement of a same-sex kiss in the Pixar movie Lightyearand not including Tim Allen, the original voice of Buzz Lightyear, in the film. The movie bombed at the box office, being surpassed by many other films, including Universal’s Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Now, another decision has landed the media giant in some hot water, at least with one group.

The Parents Television and Media Council (PTC) slammed Disney for its decision to include R-Rated content on the popular streaming platform Disney+. Disney recently announced that Logan (2017), Deadpool (2016), and Deadpool 2 (2018) all would be joining the streaming platform.

The council’s president, Tim Winter, blasted Disney for “lying” and going back on a promise it made three years ago.

“Three years ago, the Walt Disney Company made a promise to families: No R-rated movies on Disney Plus, they said. It’s a family-focused platform, they said. We have Hulu for our edgier adult fare, they said. It turns out they were lying to us. After decades of corporate brilliance establishing itself as the world’s most trusted brand for families, today’s C-level suite at Disney has decided to flush it all down the toilet.”

Related: Disney’s Reputation Is Plummeting Fast, According to New Survey

The council president said that the introduction of R-Rated content on the streaming platform violates the trust of families.

“While Disney Plus points subscribers to its parental controls, the mere presence of R-rated and TV-MA rated content violates the trust and sensibilities of families. What took decades to build is now taking mere months to erase.

One day in the not-too-distant future, business schools will point back to this abrupt corporate U-turn as they analyze what happened to the once-great Walt Disney Company. And in the meantime, families will continue to be woefully underserved by Hollywood.”

The streaming platform is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as the new general entertainment content brand in select International markets.

What do you think of Disney’s decision to add R-Rated content to its streaming platform? Let us know in the comments!

A frequent visitor of Disney and Universal, Andrew will likely be found freefalling on Twilight Zone Tower of Terror or taking in the thrills of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Revenge of the Mummy at Universal.



Inside the Magic was created in 2005. What started as a tiny central Florida based website and short weekly podcast that provided our audience the opportunity to visit Walt Disney World virtually has grown to the publishing company it is today. We focus on bringing you all things fun so you can plan your theme park vacation, enjoy Disney at home, and more.

ITM now consists of multiple writers living near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks and around the world. This allows us to bring you the most interesting, entertaining, and unique entertainment experiences, covering theme parks, movies, TV, video games, special events and so much more.

(function(e,t,n,r){var i=n.currentScript,s=null;if(i)s=i;else{var o=n.getElementsByTagName(r),u=o.length-1;for(var a=u;a>=0;a–)if(o[a].getAttribute(“rel”)===”skimlinks-ref-banner”){s=o[a];break}}s&&setTimeout(function(){var i=e[t]||(e[t]=[]),o={“imageUrl”:”/banners/img/referral/higher_commissions/728X90.gif”,”wid”:”07″,”creativeId”:60710,”color”:”grey”,”size”:”728X90″,”domainId”:”1601785″,”publisherId”:137930,”bannerUrl”:”/banners/js/referral/referral_banner.min.js”,”cdnUrl”:”https://s.skimresources.com”};if(i.length===0){var u=n.createElement(r);u.src=o.cdnUrl+o.bannerUrl,u.async=!0,s.parentNode.insertBefore(u,s)}i.push({el:s,config:o})})})(this,”__skimlinksBanners”,document,”script”);



CONTACT US | ADVERTISE ON ITM

PRIVACY POLICY

© 2005–2022 JAK Schmidt, Inc. All rights reserved.

By using this site you agree to our privacy policy. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Inside the Magic.

source

Ads