Google Pixel 7 suddenly looks an even more appealing Android phone – T3

A new leak gives us more insight into the Google Pixel 7’s camera upgrades

The Google Pixel 6 is easily one of the best Android phones, if not one of the best smartphones, and as such we’re eagerly awaiting the Google Pixel 7.

One of the best things about the Pixel line-up, besides the clean version of Android, is the camera: Google has put a lot of work into squeezing the very best out of its smartphones cameras, most recently by adding Magic Eraser and other features.

Google teased the Pixel 7 at Google I/O earlier this year, giving us a look at the new camera module without revealing too much else.

Now, we might have got a closer look at the camera, thanks to our friends at 9to5Google (opens in new tab), who detail upcoming changes by looking at Android APKs.

The details come from the updated Google Camera app, version 8.5, which was recently released so accurately reflects Google’s latest thinking.

Through some sleuthing, Google appears to be working towards letting Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users shoot 4K videos with the front camera – a pretty neat upgrade for anyone who likes video calling or just taking selfies.

This would represent an expansion on the Pixel 6, where only the Pixel 6 Pro could shoot 4K front videos. Adding the feature to both models makes a lot of sense.

9to5Google suggests that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will both share the same front camera sensor, which would make a lot of sense.

Google has touted a forthcoming Pixel tablet, likely set to be released in 2023, and the Camera app includes some clues – albeit very early clues – as to what to expect.

Most interesting is what has been removed, not added, including the ability to shoot 4K front-facing video, either at 60fps or at all.

Now, because we’re so far out these things need to be kept in perspective. A lot can change between now and next year, so don’t go buying an iPad Air just yet.

