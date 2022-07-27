Elon Musk speaks out on news he secretly welcomed twins last year: 'Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis' – 9Honey Celebrity

By Christine Estera| 3 weeks ago
Elon Musk has addressed reports he secretly welcomed twins last year.
The Tesla billionaire seemingly broke his silence on Twitter following the news he fathered twins last November with one of his top executives, Shivon Zilis, weeks before he welcomed his second child with singer Grimes.
"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he tweeted.
READ MORE: Actor James Caan, best known for The Godfather and Misery, dies aged 82
"Mark my words, they are sadly true," he wrote in a follow-up tweet, before adding: "I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!"
The reported arrival of Musk and Zilis' twins means his known number of children now sits at nine. The billionaire businessman shares 18-year-old twins Griffin and Vivian Musk and triplet sons Kai, Saxon and Damian (born in 2006) with his first wife, author Justine Wilson.
READ MORE: Who is Shivon Zilis, the executive Elon Musk has reportedly welcomed twins with?
Musk also shares two children with his singer ex Grimes – the couple welcomed their son X AE A-XII in 2020 and daughter Exa last December.
READ MORE: Johnny Depp makes sizeable donation to the Perth Children's Hospital Foundation following defamation trial
It was news site Insider that reported the news of Musk's most recent arrivals.
According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the tech mogul and Zilis, 36, filed a petition to change their twins' names in April, five months after they were born in Austin, Texas. Zilis is said to be the project director at Musk's Neuralink company.
The documents claim the parents wish their twins to "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name". Although the twins' sexes were not made public and their names were omitted from the documents.
Following news of the birth, Musk also told Page Six he wants to have as many children as possible because "bravo to big families".
READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston went out of her way to give a radio intern a 20-minute interview
"As many as I am able to spend time with and be a good father," he told the outlet when asked how many children he'd like. "My eldest are off to college, and teenagers don't want to spend much time with their parents. I wish they would."
Speaking of large families, TV host Nick Cannon – who is expecting his ninth baby – stood in solidarity with Musk.
"Right there with you my brother," Cannon wrote as he retweeted Musk's post.
The former Wild 'N Out host has also fathered children from various women. He is already dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; he shares two children Golden, five, and Powerful, one, with Brittany Bell; and one-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa.
Cannon and De La Rosa are also expecting their third baby together, while he is also expecting yet another child with model Bre Tiesi.
For a daily dose of 9Honey, subscribe to our newsletter here.
Property News: Music promoter Michael Coppel sells Toorak home for more than $30 million – domain.com.au
Online Coupons and Best Deals
Watch the final season of Better Call Saul now on Stan.
Search properties in AUS
Latest news, reviews and cars for sale
© 2022 Nine Digital Pty Ltd
© 2022 Nine Digital Pty Ltd
Elon Musk speaks out on news he secretly welcomed twins last year: 'Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis' – 9Honey Celebrity
By Christine Estera| 3 weeks ago