Google releases Android 13 Beta 4.1 update with bug fixes for Google Pixel smartphones – Notebookcheck.net

Google may be preparing to release stable Android 13 updates, but it has issued another beta build for Pixel smartphones. For context, less than two weeks have passed since the arrival of Android 13 Beta 4, an update that appeared to be the final build before Google released Android 13 to AOSP and Pixel smartphones. However, Google has deemed it necessary to introduce Beta 4.1, a minor update that fixes a few connectivity issues.
Also featuring all Android 13 Beta 4’s changes, Beta 4.1 should address an issue that prevented an app from enabling or disabling Bluetooth without the ‘BLUETOOTH_CONNECT’ permission, even if said app targetted an API level where that permission is not required. Additionally, Google has rolled three issues into one fix to resolve a situation where a device would crash and reboot when connecting to certain Wi-Fi networks. Similarly, Android 13 should no longer drop Meet connectivity when driving, nor should it incorrectly interpret GPS data.
Android 13 Beta 4.1 is available to download now on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL onwards. Unfortunately, it remains to be seen when many Android OEMs will announce their Android 13 beta program. Presumably, Google will add the Pixel 6a to its Android 13 Beta program after orders start shipping on July 28. Android 13 Beta 4.1 will arrive as an over-the-air (OTA) update if you have already enrolled your Pixel smartphone. Alternatively, you can enrol your Pixel smartphone via the Android Beta for Pixel website.
Purchase the Google Pixel 6 Pro on Amazon
Google via 9to5Google, Frandroid – Image credit
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Google releases Android 13 Beta 4.1 update with bug fixes for Google Pixel smartphones – Notebookcheck.net
Google may be preparing to release stable Android 13 updates, but it has issued another beta build for Pixel smartphones. For context, less than two weeks have passed since the arrival of Android 13 Beta 4, an update that appeared to be the final build before Google released Android 13 to AOSP and Pixel smartphones. However, Google has deemed it necessary to introduce Beta 4.1, a minor update that fixes a few connectivity issues.